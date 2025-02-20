Gossip Girl icon Leighton Meester has taken on comedy once more in the one-hour CW series Good Cop/Bad Cop, which premiered on Wednesday, February 19. Although the show is more of a police drama, viewers are sure to get some laughs out of it. Meester portrays Louise “Lou” Hickman, a small-town detective in the Pacific Northwest who works for her father, police chief Big Hank (Dexter: New Blood’s Clancy Brown). She is also forced to partner up with her socially challenged brother, Henry (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Luke Cook), who has newly returned home from seven years in the Seattle P.D. and is promoted to detective by their dad.

It’s clearly a family affair in the exciting dramedy, and according to Meester, we can expect a real-life family member of hers in an upcoming episode. She told TVLine this, referring to her husband, Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), who will star as an eccentric doctor in Good Cop/Bad Cop. Teasing his character, she shared:

“In one of the episodes, he comes in as a very quirky, odd duck, and he’s a doctor who has become a vet. Don’t ask me to make it make total sense, but that’s kind of the fun of the show. He helps us, maybe unintentionally, to solve a crime, and we get to interview him and track him down.”

Meester became engaged to Brody in November 2013, and they later tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 15, 2014. The couple have two children: their first, a daughter, was born on August 4, 2015, and their second, a son, was born in September 2020.

What’s Next in ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’?

Described as Gilmore Girls meets Twin Peaks, Good Cop/Bad Cop already started on an excellent note with the “Peace in the Valley” episode, which saw a pharmacy heist become a murder investigation, prompting Big Hank to coax Henry home to partner with Lou “despite their wildly different personalities and policing methods.” The show returns next Wednesday with a similarly thrilling episode titled “The King's Assassin,” which is teased as such:

“While the rest of the force is focused on Big Hank's annual charity fundraiser, Lou and Henry investigate the suspicious death of a visiting crypto bro who ate a poisonous mushroom.”

Good Cop/Bad Cop premiered on Wednesday, February 19, on The CW. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the series, and check out its official trailer above.