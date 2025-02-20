The CW’s latest comedy-drama, Good Cop/Bad Cop, which stars Leighton Meester, has been met with great reviews so far, even earning an 83% critics’ rating on

Rotten Tomatoes. Created by John Quaintance, who also wrote and executive produced, Good Cop/Bad Cop premiered on the network on Wednesday, February 19, with the “Peace in the Valley” episode, which saw a pharmacy heist become a murder investigation, prompting Big Hank (Clancy Brown) to coax Henry (Luke Cook) home to partner with Lou (Meester) despite their wildly different personalities and policing methods.

Meester’s character in Good Cop/Bad Cop is a small-town detective in the Pacific Northwest who works for her father, police chief Big Hank, and is forced to partner up with her brother Henry, also her polar opposite, who has just returned home from seven years in the Seattle P.D. and gets promoted to detective by their dad. The premiere episode has already shown a dramatic sibling dynamic, which is central to the show and broken down further by Meester during an interview with TVLine. She said:

“The really nice thing about this dynamic is that, obviously, we’re the odd couple, but we have a common goal, and while we’re very different, and we have different expectations of each other than a regular two-detective duo would normally have, we have a lot of baggage coming into the relationship. At the same time, there’s a relationship that we both really care about making work and a deep connection with a lot of history, and we get to grow and learn from each other, and it’s a really fun dynamic both in the comedic and then heartfelt sort of pieces.”

Lou Must Stand Her Ground in ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’

As witnessed in the first episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop, there are a lot of complicated family dynamics, especially considering that Big Hank only hired Lou out of the academy and then brought Henry on years later because Lou’s too nice. This could cause more tension in the family as the season progresses, with Meester explaining:

“My character is close to her dad, and has always stayed close to him, and works under him directly. So, when her brother comes in, she sort of gets her feathers ruffled, and her imperfections or her shortcomings are being pointed out to her more, because a sibling will definitely do that, maybe more so than a parent. So she has to kind of stand her ground and defend herself a little bit more than she’s used to and be called out, and then she also has to be the boss over her younger brother, who doesn’t want to be bossed around.”

Good Cop/Bad Cop airs every Wednesday on The CW.