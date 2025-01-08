Leighton Meester is back at The CW, but not as Blair Waldorf, the Gossip Girl character viewers knew her for. She plays Lou, a detective in a small town's police force whose job is made harder by various shortcomings in the force and the people in her life. In Good Cop/Bad Cop, Meester is joined by Luke Cook (Chilling Adventure of Sabrina) and Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood), who play her brother Henry and father Big Hank, respectively. It's a family affair where Henry and Lou work together under their father, the police chief. The series, whose official description you can read below, premieres on February 18 on The CW. The network released a trailer for the show that previews Lou's constant battles with ineptness in the police force while working with her no-nonsense brother.

Good Cop/Bad Cop is a one-hour procedural dramedy centered around Lou and Henry an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank — who happens to be their father.

There's a New Detective Duo in Town in 'Good Cop/Bad Cop.'

The trailer above introduces Meester as Lou. She is a fairly competent cop, but the problems in the small town's police force she works for make the job harder. Her boss and father seems unbothered by a string of crimes that have been plaguing the town, while her coworkers are not the best people to work with. The police force is so underfunded they run out of crime scene tape. Big Hank agrees to one of Lou's demands and gives her a partner, one she wishes she never asked for. Henry, her little brother, joins the team as her partner. The atypical duo must work together to ensure justice is served swiftly — if they can get through the day.

Good Cop/Bad Cop is another co-production between The CW and other partners, in this case Roku and Australian streaming service Stan. It's a new model the network has adopted after the bloodbath of 2023 that saw most of their scripted shows canceled. Filming was done in Queensland, Australia, last year. Other CW co-productions include Vanessa Morgan-led Wild Cards and Sophie Turner-led Joan. Good Cop/Bad Cop is written and executive produced by John Quaintance, with Jeff Wachtel, Trent O’Donnell, and Chloe Rickard serving as executive producers. Trent O’Donnell also serves as director, with Phil Lloyd as co-executive producer.

Tune in to The CW on Wednesday, February 19, to catch the series premiere of Good Cop/Bad Cop. Watch Gossip Girl on Roku in the US.

Your changes have been saved Gossip Girl Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Blake Lively , Leighton Meester , Penn Badgley , Chace Crawford , Ed Westwick , Kelly Rutherford , Matthew Settle , Taylor Momsen , Jessica Szohr , Zuzanna Szadkowski , Connor Paolo , Kaylee DeFer , Margaret Colin , Amanda Setton , Nicole Fiscella , Michelle Trachtenberg , Robert John Burke , Nan Zhang , Hugo Becker , Yin Chang , Alice Callahan , Sam Robards , Aaron Schwartz Seasons 6 Network The CW Streaming Service(s) M Expand

WATCH ON ROKU