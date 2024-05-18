For seven seasons, audiences have watched as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) built his career as a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital on The Good Doctor and faced struggles both personal and professional. Despite some controversy, the show has been a hit for ABC since it first premiered in 2017, and it will end with Season 7 in May 2024, after having aired over 100 episodes. It is based on the South Korean series of the same name.

The Good Doctor has featured a number of characters over the years, from Shaun's coworkers to his loved ones, each compelling and delightful to watch in their own way. Despite their different personalities, the one thing they all have in common is wanting to help their patients and, when the situation calls for it, each other, and they're all intelligent, more than capable doctors.

10 Marcus Andrews

Played by Hill Harper

Dr. Marcus Andrews was a plastic surgeon and former president of St. Bonaventure. He was against hiring Shaun and often questioned his capabilities. He resigned from his position at the hospital at the end of Season 6, and during Season 7, he was said to be enjoying time overseas, first in Vietnam and then in Spain. Actor Hill Harper opted to leave the show to pursue a career in politics.

Andrews’ character development was some of the best on the show, as he moved from something of an antagonist in his doubting of Shaun to a more likable character. He was career-driven and determined to climb the ladder, with his sights set on the role of president in particular, and although his ambition could sometimes get in his own way, he was a skilled doctor who put his patients first and was willing to do anything to help them.

9 Dr. Morgan Reznick

Played by Fiona Gubelmann

Morgan is a resident of St. Bonaventure who at first doubted Shaun’s skills. She comes from a family of artists, and she is estranged from them. Morgan opened up her home to Park after his divorce, and they eventually began a romantic relationship. They broke up, only to eventually reconcile and get back together. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and the pain it caused threatened her career as a surgeon.

Morgan is known for being outspoken, something that can make her difficult to like at times—on top of seeming as though she only cares about her career. While her competitive nature was playful with Park, she could sometimes be too difficult with other colleagues, and she was often rude and disrespectful to Shaun early in his time at St. Bonaventure. Despite the way she presents herself, Morgan is a good person deep down.

8 Dr. Neil Melendez

Played by Nicholas Gonzalez

Dr. Melendez was an attending cardiothoracic surgeon at St. Bonaventure and overseer of the residents, including Shaun, at the start of The Good Doctor. Like some of his colleagues, he doubted Shaun at first, but he became one of his most notable supporters. After suffering serious injuries during an earthquake, Melendez died near the end of Season 3. He was in a relationship with Claire prior to his death, and he was previously in a relationship with Lim.

Melendez had a charming personality and a great sense of humor. But most importantly, he was an intelligent, highly skilled doctor who proved himself early on and had a great career ahead of him—and he held his staff to high standards and expected a lot of them. But like his colleagues, he always put patients first. After sustaining lethal injuries, he said emotional goodbyes to his colleagues, girlfriend Claire especially, but bravely faced his death.

7 Dr. Audrey Lim

Played by Christina Chang

Dr. Audrey Lim began as an attending trauma surgeon and later became Chief of Surgery at St. Bonaventure. After she was stabbed by Nurse Villanueva’s (Elfina Luk) ex, who was stalking her, Shaun performed two surgeries, and Lim was partially paralyzed, which was possibly caused by Shaun’s decisions during surgery and forced her to rely on a wheelchair. She had a romantic relationship with Melendez, which they kept secret, as she was his boss.

Lim has been known throughout the series for her calm professionalism and compassion, as well as her tough demeanor and independence. She’s especially tough on hospital staff—she holds them to a high standard and has tested them in the past—but is gentler towards patients. As she struggled to accept the implications of being paralyzed, her once-close relationship with Shaun was damaged. She also struggled with people feeling bad for her and the way they saw her disability and not her as a person.

6 Dr. Alex Park

Played by Will Yun Lee

Dr. Park is an attending general surgeon at St. Bonaventure who spent 15 years working as a police officer before making a career shift to medicine. After Park went through a divorce, he and Morgan lived together as roommates and then began a romantic relationship. After breaking up due to Morgan putting her career first, the two got back together in Season 7. Park has a son from his marriage, and the two are estranged.

Park is a caring doctor with a calm, relaxed demeanor. Because his work as both a cop and a doctor means he’s seen the best and worst of humanity, he can sometimes be cynical about people, but that experience also makes him cautious. He’s always willing to help his younger colleagues and offer advice, but he also has a competitive side to him, which has come out the most in his interactions with Morgan.

5 Dr. Shaun Murphy

Played by Freddie Highmore

Shaun is the main character of The Good Doctor, and he is autistic with savant syndrome. He spent his childhood living with his family in a small town in Wyoming and now works as a surgeon at St. Bonaventure. He had a close relationship with his brother, Steven, and was deeply affected when Steven was killed in a car accident. He also has a close yet sometimes difficult relationship with Dr. Glassman, his mentor.

Shaun is an extremely skilled doctor, making him an asset to St. Bonaventure, especially the patients he treats and whose lives he saves. He’s also very driven and dedicated to his job, determined to help people but also further his career, in part because he’s been consistently underestimated by some of his coworkers at St. Bonaventure. He is also a caring husband to his wife, Lea, and a proud father of their son, Steve, named after Shaun’s brother.

4 Dr. Aaron Glassman

Played by Richard Schiff

Dr. Glassman is a neurosurgeon at St. Bonaventure and also previously served as the hospital’s president for several years. He serves as a mentor and father figure to Shaun, and he did have a child of his own—a daughter, Maddie, who died of a drug overdose—and is divorced from her mother. He has battled brain cancer and other related health issues throughout the series, impacting his ability to work as a doctor.

Glassman has been Shaun's biggest advocate throughout the series, always confident in his skills as a surgeon and defending him in the face of criticism and doubt, although the two have had their struggles—and Shaun sometimes pushes Glassman to reconcile before he’s ready. But Glassman is caring at heart, and his regret at how he treated his daughter during her struggles with addiction informs how he behaves in the present.

3 Dr. Claire Browne

Played by Antonia Thomas

Claire worked at St. Bonaventure as a surgical resident and was one of Shaun’s biggest advocates and closest friends. She has a difficult relationship with her mother. She left St. Bonaventure to work at a rural hospital in Guatemala. She returned in Season 5 and revealed she had accepted a job working as Chief of Surgery, then returned again in Season 7 as a patient of St. Bonaventure, where she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Claire is among the most likeable characters on The Good Doctor and was an early fan favorite, thanks to her friendly demeanor, selflessness, and dedication to patients—proven by her choice to work in Guatemala. She is an intelligent, driven doctor who is enthusiastic about her career and often finds new ways to help patients. Despite the challenges of her upbringing as well as her own mistakes, she remains upbeat and empathetic.

2 Lea Dilallo

Played by Paige Spara

Lea was first introduced as Shaun’s next-door neighbor in his apartment building. He eventually confessed he had feelings for her, and although she rejected him at first, citing his autism as the reason, they eventually began a romantic relationship. Despite some rough patches, including Lea changing Shaun's patient report scores and Shaun calling out her flaws in an intense scene, the two got married. After experiencing a pregnancy loss and additional pregnancy complications, Lea and Shaun have a baby, Steve, named after Shaun’s late brother.

Lea has a warm and kind-hearted personality with a laid-back attitude, which sometimes contrasts with Shaun’s. She’s also resilient and calm in the face of a challenge, but as Shaun has pointed out, she can also be flaky and superficial, as demonstrated in her initial rejection of Shaun. While she has made some mistakes—and has lied to Shaun in the process—she has grown, and she always has his best interests at heart.

1 Asher Wolke

Played by Noah Galvin

Asher Wolke joined The Good Doctor in Season 4 and was a surgical resident who worked under Shaun. He was raised Jewish and rediscovered his faith over the course of the series, and as an openly gay man, he struggled to reconcile his sexuality with his faith. He was killed in an antisemitic attack in Season 7 while his boyfriend, Jerome, was waiting for him in a nearby restaurant, where he planned to propose.

Asher was a fan-favorite character during his time on the show, and fans were devastated by his shocking, tragic death. He was known to be opinionated, which sometimes got him into trouble, but he knew when to apologize and admit he overstepped—because he was also dedicated to doing the right thing. That dedication carried him through to his final moments, as he interrupted vandals in the process of damaging a synagogue.

