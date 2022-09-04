Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama.

The trailer for the new season of The Good Doctor, which can be viewed on ABC’s official Youtube channel, indicates the sixth season will pick up where the previous season left off. The thirty-second teaser trailer opens with the show’s protagonist, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), dancing with his new wife, Lea Dilallo (Paige Sparra) atop the rooftop of the St. Bonaventure Hospital, surrounded by family and friends just as they were when the previous season finished. “I’m very happy,” Murphy says, sharing a smile with Dilallo and completely oblivious to the drama unfolding on the floors below. In the next scene, viewers see Dr Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) on her phone, uttering “I’m hurt” before appearing to succumb to her injuries as blood pools around her. Unfortunately, Dr Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) is unable to hear her pleas due to bad reception, leaving viewers unsure of her fate after she was stabbed in season five’s cliffhanger ending.

As the trailer teases characters being placed in jeopardy, Murphy’s willingness to help is showcased. “[They] need my help,” Murphy says, getting ready to head down the elevator despite Dilallo’s protests that it isn’t safe. With glimpses of police hazard tape, the proclamation that there are “three hostages” taken by a disgruntled Owen Gottfried (David Cubitt), and a later scene of Lea dressed in scrubs with tears streaming down her face. The trailer guarantees the stakes will be high when the show returns. This is further proven when viewers see Murphy with tears filling his eyes and his shirt covered in blood, urging Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) not to touch him as he is hauled out of a hospital room.

The trailer indicates that season six will include the return of a number of original cast mates. Apart from Highmore and Sparra returning as Murphy and Dilallo respectively, the series will also see the return of Dr Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann), Dr Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin), and Dr Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), all three of whom appear in the trailer for season six.

The Good Doctor follows the story of an autistic surgeon with savant syndrome working in San Jose, California, as he overcomes disbelief in his abilities by using his skills to save lives. The American television show is based on a 2013 South Korean television series of the same name, and has run for five seasons since 2017. In case you missed season five, the previous series focuses on Murphy and Dilallo’s upcoming nuptials as they plan around their work.

The Good Doctor Season 6 will stream on ABC on October 3. Seasons 1–5 are currently streaming on Hulu now. Check out the teaser for the upcoming season below: