The Big Picture In The Good Doctor 's final season, Shaun's fatherhood creates moments of character growth in both his personal and professional lives.

Episode 1's surgery hints at more complex medical procedures to come before the series ends.

Outstanding performances and character development in Season 7 set up what has the potential to be a satisfying closure.

Procedural dramas are set up in a way that allows for them to run for seasons on end as there is always a new case to solve or a surgery to do. Despite its success, The Good Doctor won't make it to Season 20, like the equally popular Grey's Anatomy. It will instead wrap things up with Season 7 after ABC and series creator David Shore came to a consensus about Dr. Shaun Murphy's (played by Freddie Highmore) future onscreen. Even though the series was able to maintain its pacing and could easily continue to entertain audiences for a while longer, it is safe to say that maybe carrying on isn't the right course of action. By ending sooner rather than later, the medical drama can accomplish what few similar titles can — which is achieving a satisfying sense of closure.

The Good Doctor The series follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Freddie Highmore , Richard Schiff , Hill Harper , Christina Chang , Will Yun Lee Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Is a Baby Fest at Its Finest

The series started with Shaun as a surgical resident at the renowned San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. To say that the character has gone through many challenges over the years is an understatement, but these obstacles only contributed to his growth in the medical field and his personal life. Ultimately, the Season 6 finale was a pivotal moment in Shaun's journey as well, when he finally became a father.

Adding parenthood to his methodical list of responsibilities, Shaun starts off Season 7 feeling like he has mastered the art of changing diapers and putting his newborn son to sleep. However, he quickly comes to understand that babies aren't bound to follow a schedule. Aside from baby Steve making Shaun and his wife Lea (Paige Spara) exhausted, Season 7's premiere (the only episode provided for review) is quite literally a baby fest.

From Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) having to deal with Eden's heart complications to Shaun having to operate on a newborn, babies are key to making this season opener so emotionally charged. Based on this episode alone, it is clear that the series' core group of surgeons are no longer the same people fans got to meet at the beginning of the procedural drama. They have grown up, matured, and are ready to embrace the challenges of having a family and a demanding career.

After Many Intricate Surgeries, 'The Good Doctor' Still Impresses

Image via ABC

When it comes to the events in the operating room, The Good Doctor Season 7 proves that there is still space to come up with complex medical procedures that work well within the show's overall story. After all, one of the patients in question is Morgan and Dr. Alex Park's (Will Yun Lee) adopted child, which only adds to the level of stress that the San Jose St. Bonaventure doctors undergo when coming up with the best course of action. The case at hand involves both Eden and another young patient, each of whom needs a heart transplant to survive. However, there is only one heart available, making it nearly impossible to decide who is more deserving of this vital organ. This is made even more tense considering that Shaun is fresh off paternity leave, with the premiere's case the first surgery he decides to take on.

Although the character is known for keeping his composure even when tensions are sky-high, there are moments where Shaun's new father mentality seeps in and brings an extra layer of complexity to an already elaborate medical dilemma. To avoid spoilers, what can be said about the surgery in the Season 7 premiere is that it is mind-blowing and unexpected, like many other procedures in the series thus far. It sets the tone for the final season, showing that even though there are only a few remaining episodes before this comfort watch comes to a close (10 to be exact), The Good Doctor has the potential to deliver intricate, dramatic scenarios to keep viewers invested until the end.

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Provides Proper Time to Say Goodbye

Close

In addition to the medical prowess that The Good Doctor displays in the Season 7 premiere, the cast continues to bring their A-game to the screen as their characters embark on new chapters of their lives. Aside from Highmore's ability to portray a brilliant doctor, Gubelmann and Bria Henderson are also standouts in this season opener. Gubelmann's Morgan is still a work in progress, trying to adapt to motherhood and co-parent with Alex. Their on-and-off relationship throughout the seasons proves that the couple still has a lot to learn when it comes to being able to let their guard down, and this will also apply to their partnership as Eden's parents. The Season 7 premiere also demonstrates that, despite her natural instinct to want to be independent, being a mother softens Morgan in the best way by allowing her to be selfless and accept help without trepidation. It's a reflection of how much the character has evolved throughout the show and sets up a well-rounded ending to her journey.

Meanwhile, Henderson's Dr. Jordan Allen is struggling to connect with her other peers in the wake of romantic interest Daniel Perez (played by Brandon Larracuente) leaving the hospital to work on his sobriety. With everyone busy taking care of their kids or their spouses, Jordan starts Season 7 feeling like she is all alone. As she becomes progressively more vulnerable, the actress captures the crossroads that her character faces as a single person ready to mingle. With so many cast members departing or returning to the medical drama (including Hill Harper, who exited the show to run for office), Season 7 doesn't take its main ensemble for granted, eluding that each character will have an arc to complete before the finale rings in.

With only one episode to pass judgment on The Good Doctor's final season, there are no guarantees that the beloved procedural won't be cut short without a satisfying end. However, if the first episode turns out to be a testament to where the show's closing chapters are headed, fans can rest assured that their go-to comfort watch will have a proper resolution.

The Good Doctor REVIEW The Good Doctor Season 7 succeeds in setting up a satisfying sense of closure to a beloved medical drama. 8 10 Pros Shaun's new role as a parent conveys character growth both professionally and in the character's personal life.

The surgery in Episode 1 is exhilarating and hints at more elaborate medical procedures before the series wraps up.

The performances and character development are some of the show's greatest accomplishments in the Season 7 opener.

The Good Doctor Season 7 premieres on February 20 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, and on Hulu in the U.S. the following day.

Watch on Hulu