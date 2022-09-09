From creators Robert & Michelle King, the sixth and final season of The Good Fight sees Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) feeling a bit adrift and turning to an alternative form of therapy to help her find balance. With new blood at Reddick & Associates in the form of Ri’Chard Lane (Andre Braugher), Liz Reddick’s (Audra McDonald) authority on uncertain ground, and the feeling that the country has rolled back its last 50 years of progress with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and voting rights in jeopardy, Diane is trying to recalibrate and figure out what comes next.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Baranski talked about her experience playing Diane Lockhart over a span of 13 years, always having felt challenged by the work, how she was able to channel her own feelings through the character, what it was like to shoot the last season, juggling The Good Fight with The Gilded Age, the new and returning cast for the final season, and why she’s never tried her hand at directing.

Collider: You’ve played this character over a span of 13 years. What does that feel like? What have you most enjoyed about playing Diane Lockhart for such a long period of time?

CHRISTINE BARANSKI: I always felt challenged by the work. Doing a legal drama, this stuff doesn’t just slide off your tongue. It required real study and work. It always kept me on my toes, playing this role, with her elegance, her stature, and her authority. She made me a bigger, better person. I always say she was a better version of me, but I loved that I had to work as hard as I did, over the course of 13 years, and that it was never dull for me. Maybe a few times during The Good Wife, some of the plot lines where we were going bankrupt seemed a little repetitious, but never in The Good Fight, and they took me to some crazy places. This season, I actually levitate, and I’m taking a hallucinogenic drug, and I have a crush on John Slattery. They have taken me wonderful places, as writers, and it’s been an incredible ride for me. I was awfully smart back then, when I said that I wanted to continue working with the Kings (show creators Robert & Michelle King), even if they had no script to show me and I didn’t know what they had in mind. I said, “Let’s just keep this whole thing together, with as many members of the crew as we can.” Everybody who stayed, we became a family and a franchise, and that’s very rare in television. It really is.

How did it feel to even go do other jobs, over the years, but then always know you had this familiar character to come back to?

BARANSKI: I know. I think it’s going to be a shock and a big vacuum in my life, when I don’t have this show to come back to, mostly because of the people, but also because, with the character of Diane, I was able to channel a lot of what I feel, as Christine, moving through the world and trying to make sense of this crazy time we’re living in. I put a lot of that anxiety and anger and frustration into Diane, and I’m not going to have her as an outlet anymore.

What was it like to shoot this last season? While you were doing the season, were you just focused on that journey, in the moment, or were you always aware that you were shooting the last season? Did it feel any different?

BARANSKI: We didn’t know it was going to be the last season until halfway in, and at that point, it was a fast-moving train. I also had some work to do on The Gilded Age. As soon as The Good Fight ended, which was only recently, I had to go right into The Gilded Age and know a lot of my material. I was working on two scripts, the whole time. I didn’t really have the luxury of just feeling sad or reflecting on it. We were really trying to race to the finish line. We had a lot of scheduling challenges. All shows this season have had scheduling challenges because of COVID. That didn’t go away. In the film world, if you tested positive, you had to be out, and that created a lot of scheduling collision. We were racing to get it done. I finished The Good Fight on Wednesday, I went to the wrap party on Thursday, and I was shooting all day long on Friday, doing The Gilded Age scenes. I don’t say that as a complaint. That’s a champagne problem, but it was very intense.

At least those characters too couldn’t be more different. When you put on the costumes for The Gilded Age, you must immediately be right there.

BARANSKI: And fortunately, with Season 2, I already had the benefit of Season 1, so Agnes was a little more familiar to me. Buy yeah, who gets to do that kind of 180 switch? I will miss doing the 180 switch. But honestly, trying to do two major shows and be the lead on two major shows, I did it for two years and, in a way, it will be something of a relief to just do one, as much as I’ll miss The Good Fight.

What was your last day like? Was there a major moment that commemorated it, in any way, or was it just another day of shooting that eventually led to a final goodbye when you were finished for the day?

BARANSKI: As the final weeks went on, and I would see parts of the set being moved out and things being dismantled, I was like, “Oh, okay.” I kept telling myself, “This is actually going to end,” but I wasn’t really able to really process it. I remember getting through the day, and it didn’t even hit me when they said, “It’s a series wrap on Christine Baranski.” I had flowers and champagne and speeches, and everything. I just couldn’t take it in. I don’t think I truly have yet. It’s like your family.

I love how, even in the last season, this show can bring in a character like Ri’Chard and have Andre Braugher on and just have him come on in a way where it feels like he was always there.

BARANSKI: I know. He was very excited to be on the show. I think he changed his life a little, to accommodate being on the show. They wrote him such a marvelous, ebullient, original character that would only be a one-season character. But then, of course, bringing back Alan Cumming this season and Carrie Preston, and revisiting them, I wish there was a seventh season that was maybe only six or eight episodes, where we would’ve just brought back all our favorite people, and they would just all bump into each other, all the great judges and everyone. But we ended when we ended, and I understand the reasons. I think Andre does wonderful work this season. I was so happy to get to know him and do a little bit of work with him.

Beyond the end of this show, whatever happens, do you think that Diane Lockhart will be okay, or would you be nervous to check back in on her, at some point down the road?

BARANSKI: I think she’s going to be okay. I think the whole narrative for Diane, all those years, was watching a liberal feminist try to navigate the world in the Trump era, with everything that was so maddening about it. What you see is a woman, always trying to cope. She has huge coping mechanisms. She never made herself into a victim. She never gave up, and she doesn’t give up. So, would I worry about her? No. I think it’s possible she may retire sooner rather than later, if Donald Trump is reelected. I would say Diane, maybe finally, goes to the south of France with her husband. And then, we could shoot scenes in the south of France with Diane and Kurt, sipping Chablis, as the old married couple.

I would absolutely watch that. There have been a lot of actors who have tried their hand at directing an episode, when they’re on a long-running TV series. Carrie Preston did it on this show. Is that something that you ever considered, at all? Have you never been interested in directing, or is it something you’ve thought about?

BARANSKI: Not television, no. For one thing, I take things very seriously. If I were to direct an episode, I would really want to be skilled at doing it. I’d want the experience. I would not do it like, “Oh, let me just shadow some director for a few episodes.” I would never presume that I could do it. There’s an art to doing it. I know from working with some of these wonderful directors with whom we worked on both shows, that it’s a real skill, and you have to know what you’re doing because you’re controlling a whole crew, and you’re telling a story. That seemed rather exhausting to me, and I didn’t have the time or really the inclination to learn it. I find being an actress more than enough, at the moment.

The Good Fight is available to stream at Paramount+.