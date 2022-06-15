Way back in a panic-filled 2020, the film buffs of Twitter with a little more time on their hands leaped at the opportunity to coin a new subgenre when user cinematogrxphy posted a collage with the caption: the "good for her" cinematic universe.

Related: Surprisingly Feminist Films and Their Backstories

The clever play on words has since become a bonafide classification of films that feature women overcoming hardship, often in the form of revenge, and not always with a happy ending. The tongue-in-cheek comparison to the MCU is actually a great way to highlight how male-dominated the hero genre is, and further to that, how often women are in need of rescue. In "Good for Her," the girls are doing it, unrestrainedly, for themselves.

Some entries include references to sexual assault and violence against women

Gone Girl (2014)

Living fodder for her parent's successful children's series Amazing Amy, Amy Dunne is controlled, careful, and cool. Her husband, an emotionally distant teacher, returns home on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary to discover his wife missing. Detectives are suspicious of the man's apparent apathy towards Amy, but as the investigation unfolds it becomes clear that these people are not what they seem.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girldoesn't shy away from showcasing each imperfect character at their absolute worst, which makes for a truly unpredictable narrative journey. Ben Affleck's performance as Nick Dunne is so subtle he's barely acting. By comparison, the film ends with one of the most powerful and brilliant monologues in modern fiction. Available to rent on AppleTV.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Disgraced investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist is offered a chance for redemption when a wealthy industrialist tasks him with writing his biography. In reality, he has hired Blomkvist to help uncover what happened to his niece, who went missing forty years earlier. Sensing a need for a research assistant, he hires a brilliant hacker named Lisbeth Salander who is battling some demons of her own.

Tragically, Stieg Larsson, the writer and activist behind the Millennium trilogy, never knew the overwhelming success his series would have. He passed away suddenly in 2004, a year before The Girl with the Dragon Tattoowas published in his native country of Sweden. By 2008, all three books were bestsellers in Swedish and English, and film adaptations were planned in both languages. In 2021, the series rights were acquired by publishing house Polaris, and three new books are to be written by Karin Smirnoff. Available to stream on Netflix.

I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

Image via The Jerry Gross Organization

Aspiring writer Jennifer decides to escape the big city for a while and work on her first novel. In an isolated cabin in Connecticut, she gets a few moments of calm before being violently prayed upon by four local men who leave her for dead. Summoning all of her strength, the woman saves herself. Fueled by fury, Jennifer seeks out the monsters who tried to end her life in a bid to end theirs.

Related: Blumhouse Horror Slashers to Watch Ahead of They/Them

The polarizing and widely banned horror, originally known as Day of the Woman, requires a high level of emotional resilience and a strong stomach before it is viewed. Jennifer is horrifically and graphically assaulted for approximately 25 minutes. However, the difference between sexploitation and this film is its authenticity. There is no attractiveness in her ordeal, just as Meir Zarchi intended. Disturbed by a time he found and assisted a rape victim, Zarchi used Spit to expose the reality of rape and give a survivor her ending. Available to stream on Tubi.

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

High School heartthrob John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) decides to clean the books and breakup with his three (oblivious) girlfriends when new girl Kate (Brittany Snow) catches his eye. When the girls realize they've all been played by the same guy, they band together and recruit Kate to exact their revenge.

Related: Teen Films That Defined the Early 2000s

What's not to love about girls supporting girls? Rather than allowing themselves to be pitted against each other, the strong leads (played by Ashanti, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kebbel) are each brilliant in their own right and shine throughout. This movie is definitely one for the girls, gays and theys, sassy humor, queer undertones, and happy ending to boot. Available to stream on Starz.

Hard Candy (2005)

Image via Lionsgate

A handsome and successful fashion photographer is taken by a charming teenage girl he meets online. Despite his insistence that fourteen is too young for him, the pair meet for coffee, which turns into a fashion shoot at his home. Unfortunately for him, she didn't come to play.

Elliot Page's performance in Hard Candy is incredible. He beat out 300 others for the part of Hayley and, at seventeen, easily pulled off the youthful look of a fourteen-year-old. One of the most disturbing elements of the film is how much the audience is left to analyze for themselves. This is a testament to how strong the acting and script are because prior to Hard Candy, had anyone really questioned an adult's intent with a child they meet on the internet? Available to stream on Roku.

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Rachel, lonely and battling an alcohol addiction, rides the train to and from work each day. On this journey, she catches glimpses of her dream life: a beautiful young woman and her handsome husband living in a lavish home by the tracks. When one day Rachel sees the woman with another man she is heartbroken and angry that someone could throw the perfect life away. Little does she know how connected to these strangers she is about to become.

Unlike many thrillers, The Girl on the Train will genuinely keep viewers guessing until the end. In 2015, Paula Hawkins' novel of the same name was the fastest-selling adult novel in history, and for good reason. While there was initial grumbling over the casting choices (Emily Blunt being "too attractive") and changing of the setting (London to New York), the film stays mostly loyal to its source material and each actor's performance is memorable. Available to stream on Fubo.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Haunted by the traumatic loss of her best friend and the events leading to it, thirty-year-old Cassie is a med school drop out who lives with her parents and works at a café. The thing is, at night she prowls bars in a faux-drunken stupor, waiting for a good-hearted soul to try and take advantage of her inebriated state. When someone from her past brings up the demons of her past, it's time for Cassie's revenge.

Related: Incredible TV Shows Created by Women (and Where to Watch Them)

Emerald Fennel's directorial debut is a deep, dark love letter to survivors of sexual assault everywhere. Statistics show that the majority of sex crimes go unreported and, worse still, those that do rarely end in justice for the victim. So, it makes sense that escaping into a trauma-bound revenge fantasy where predators become prey is quite soothing for some, especially when it's at the hands of a survivor, and created by a woman. This film does require some caution for graphic depictions so be prepared. Available to stream on HBO Max.

9 to 5 (1980)