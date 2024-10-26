On the television series Arrested Development, there’s a scene where Lucille Bluth (played by the late Jessica Walter) watches the news and reacts to a report of a mother allowing her car to roll into a lake by saying, “Good for her.” While it’s a darkly comedic moment from a historically narcissistic character, that specific line has been used as a meme to react to any woman doing something that can be considered admirable despite being ruthless or questionable, especially when it comes to horror.

Even before the meme, the horror genre has historically featured female characters leaning into the classic “final girl” trope or, more recently, the “girl boss” trope. These characters have been beloved and celebrated for braving the odds and surviving whatever terrible threat comes their way. Although there has been criticism of “Good for Her” being rooted in vengeful tactics that can do more harm than good, there are still plenty of films that can’t help but make audiences say it. These are the best "Good for Her" movies that will leave audiences with a grin on their faces, no matter how harrowing the story is. They will be ranked by the central female character's role and actions, the story, and the film's overall quality.

10 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

There is no denying that A24 has strongly contributed to the rise of elevated horror. Whether one likes that term or not, the subgenre has grown stronger in popularity over the years, with many filmmakers exploring new ways to scare. One of them is Ari Aster, known best for deeply unsettling films like Hereditary and Midsommar, the latter of which stars Florence Pugh in a star-making role as a woman visiting a deadly cult in Sweden.

Although Midsommar is best remembered for its daylight-soaked horror, its main focus is on the declining relationship between Dani (Pugh) and her boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor). After fully taking in the life and practices of the cult and even being crowned May Queen, Dani uses this newfound glory to put the final nail in the coffin with Christian by selecting him for the ultimate sacrifice. She may have lost her family and neglectful boyfriend, but Dani still found happiness, albeit in a terrifying way.

9 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Another proponent of elevated horror is Robert Eggers, who made his feature directorial debut with The Witch and turned Anya Taylor-Joy into a scream queen. The film tells the story of a highly religious Puritan family in 1600s New England who, after being excommunicated from their church, are haunted by dark forces in the nearby woods. Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, the eldest daughter who eventually goes the way of the witch.

While The Witch was notable for its ending and for relying more on a frightening atmosphere instead of traditional jump scares, it also touches on the theme of religious extremism. Later, Thomasin is blamed for the many dark occurrences by her family and ultimately finds liberation by giving in to the dark recesses of the surrounding witchcraft. When Thomasin joins a Witch’s Sabbath and floats in the air, she’s finally happy, and you can’t help but feel happy with her.

8 'Suspiria' (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento

Suspiria was released during a boom of video nasties and exploitation films. Over the years, it garnered a major cult following and is considered one of the most influential horror films of all time. Directed by Dario Argento, Suspiria stars Jessica Harper as Suzy Bannion, an American ballet student who enrolls in a prestigious German ballet school. To her horror, she learns that the school is actually a front for a coven of witches.

What makes Suzy unique is she works more as an audience vessel than she does as a protagonist. That’s not a criticism of Suspiria, but rather its best-defining quality. When she finally puts an end to the coven and their treacherous deeds, it feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. The audience then feels vindication and that sweet “good for her” moment for Suzy after the school’s implosion when she walks into the rain.

7 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

After the critical and financial failure of 2017's The Mummy, Universal Pictures scaled back to focus on more standalone Universal Monsters reboots. One of them was The Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Elisabeth Moss. An update of the original story by H.G. Wells, this version centers around Cecillia (Moss), a woman who suspects her deceased abusive partner is actually alive and tormenting her with the use of an invisibility suit.

The Invisible Man worked brilliantly, with praise going towards Whannell’s direction and writing, Moss’s performance and the themes of domestic violence and abuse interwoven through a terrifying story. Throughout The Invisible Man, viewers feel for poor Cecillia when people do not believe her suspicions. When she finally reaches her peace, it feels like true vindication. The Invisible Man is proof that you need reliance on a cinematic universe to make a film work, but a rather strong, standalone premise with great payoff.

6 The 'X' trilogy (2022-2024)

Directed by Ti West