Lionsgate has announced that they will be producing the upcoming comedy film Good Fortune, which will be directed, written by, and star the multi-time Emmy Award nominee and winner Aziz Ansari (Parks and Recreation). This will be Ansari's feature film directorial debut.

The announcement of the new film was made today by Joe Drake, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. The film has been officially greenlit and is scheduled to start principal photography in Los Angeles, California. While details of the film are still being kept under wraps, the announced cast that will be joining Ansari includes Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. Along with being the director, writer, and star, Ansari will also serve as a producer on Good Fortune alongside Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang, the latter of which Ansari had worked with before as he had co-created the series Master of None, alongside Yang.

At Lionsgate, the film will be overseen by Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey. Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti were instrumental in negotiating the deal for Lionsgate. Along with the film being set to start filming next month, Lionsgate is set to launch sales for the film at Cannes next month as well. “We have indeed found good fortune with this film," said Drake in a statement that joined the film's announcement. "We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

RELATED: The Top 50 'Parks and Recreation' Episodes, Ranked

The Accolades of the Good Fortune Team

Ansari is most well known for his role as Tom Haverford in the hit comedy series Parks and Recreation, but it was his work in the aforementioned Master of None that saw him gain the most accolades. He has been nominated 7 times for Emmy Awards thanks to his work on Master of None, even winning two awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017. That first award was shared with Yang, whose most recent credits include being the co-creator and showrunner of the Maya Rudolph-starring series Loot at Apple TV+. Katagas won an Academy Award for his production of 12 Years a Slave. His most recent films are Armageddon Time and Amsterdam.

Rogen is currently coming off of his role as Donkey Kong in the super smash hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie which is breaking numerous box office records. Other upcoming projects including Rogen are the feature film Dumb Money and the AppleTV+ series Platonic, where he stars opposite Rose Byrne. Rogen also works as a producer for his company Point Grey, which is based at Lionsgate. Their next film, Joy Ride, will be released in July.

Reeves is coming off the massive success of fellow Lionsgate film John Wick: Chapter 4 which has also made a killing at the box office currently having earned over $350 million worldwide and counting. His upcoming projects include a spin-off film of the action-packed franchise Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas where he will reprise his role as the titular John Wick.

Good Fortune will start production next month and currently does not have a release date or window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming comedy film, in the meantime, you can watch our interview with Reeves for John Wick 4 down below.