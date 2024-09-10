In the wake of the Venice Film Festival and on the heels of the Toronto International Film Festival happening at full blast, cinema fans are on the lookout for titles that are frequently seen in these types of events. This is why we're delighted to bring you a Collider exclusive trailer for Good Girl Jane, which Giant Pictures has teamed up with us to debut just as the movie premieres in LA theaters today, with a digital release set for October 8.

The trailer reveals that life hasn't been easy for Jane (Rain Spencer). At a low point in her life, she makes a series of bad decisions, and one of them involves hooking up with a group of misfits who have a talent for getting themselves in trouble. It gets worse: Jane falls — hard — for the gang's ringleader Jamie (Patrick Gibson) and both of them enter into in a pretty toxic relationship.

And then it gets even worse — Jane, Jamie, and the other kids get themselves involved in an amateur drug operation, and the trailer makes it clear that the girl's life is spiraling out of control with little hope of recovery. Jane bluntly states in the trailer that she doesn't think she's happy at all, and other characters close to her wonder "what's wrong" with the girl. But we'll only discover how all of this turns out if we go to theaters or check Good Girl Jane Out when it debuts on digital platforms in October.

'Good Girl Jane' Is a Based On a Real Story

Good Girl Jane is directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, who based the story on her own life. In an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker revealed what intentions she has with such a bold story and the importance of approaching the subject of the teen drama:

“Substance abuse carries a lot of shame a lot of misconception. What mattered was to shed some light on the isolation I felt. I know that had I seen that type of isolation on the screen, it would truly have affected me, made me feel less alone.”

The message certainly got through to the audiences who've been lucky enough to see the film so far as Good Girl Jane took home the Best Narrative Film Award at the Tribeca Film Festival. On top of that, Rain Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty) was crowned with the Best Performance Award at the same event. In his review, The Playlist's Robert Daniels stressed that one of the movie's qualities is how it "demonstrates the ways technology, specifically the internet, brought new methods of tormenting those who feel the most lonely."

Good Girl Jane screens in LA theaters starting today. You can check out locations on the Laemmle website. Roughly a month from now, on October 8, the award-winning drama debuts on digital platforms. You can check out the trailer above.