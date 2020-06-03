Anna Camp Addresses the ‘Good Girls Revolt’ Cancelation and the Show’s Lasting Impression

Inspired by the true story of the women at Newsweek who became the very first in media to sue for sexual discrimination, the 2016 Amazon series Good Girls Revolt starred Anna Camp, Genevieve Angelson and Erin Darke as a group of researchers for a magazine called News of the Week. They do all the work, but it’s their male colleagues who wind up with the bylines. While the show did debut to mostly positive reviews and amassed a mighty fanbase, Amazon still opted to cancel the series after a single season, a decision that didn’t send the best message about the streamer’s priorities, especially considering the timing.

During an episode of Collider Ladies Night, Anna Camp took a moment to look back on how it all went down:

“It was such a pivotal time. It was right before the election. It was right before the Me Too Movement, and it felt like such a good time to be making a show like that, you know? Where women were coming together and we were focusing on sexual harassment and getting equal opportunities, and it was just such an inspiring time to go to set to work on something like that, and then it all went down in this really frustrating way, to be honest.”

The show was canceled when Roy Price was still working as the head of Amazon Studios. According to Good Girls Revolt creator Dana Calvo, Price never really gave the show a chance: Back in December of 2016, she told THR, “What we hadn’t factored in is that [Amazon Studios head] Roy Price just doesn’t care for the show.” She also added, “He’s representative of the Amazon culture in that he’s just impenetrable.” Just about a year later, Price was accused of sexual harassment and he resigned his position at the company.

Perhaps Good Girls Revolt could have thrived at another time or on another platform, but that’s just not how things played out for the show. While it’s certainly well worth looking back and remembering the roadblocks encountered to ensure that the industry continues to work to break them down for the longterm, it also feels necessary to highlight the good that came from Good Girls Revolt’s short-lived run, and Camp did just that:

“But the one thing that I got positive from that is that I still get asked about it from women everywhere, and men too. When restaurants were a thing, the last waitress that I had would be like, ‘Man, I really loved you in Good Girls Revolt. That show will always stick with me.’ If that inspires people still to this day and inspires women still to stand up for themselves and to keep fighting the good fight, I think that that’s the hope and the beauty that came from that show. And it’s kind of a timeless project, to be honest. I feel like you can always go back and you can always watch that show and get something from it, and if it inspires you to keep fighting, I think that that’s a good thing.”

If you haven’t given Good Girls Revolt a watch, it’s of course available to stream on Amazon right now. And if you’d like to hear more from Camp, click here to hear all about her experience auditioning for True Blood and be sure to keep an eye out for her full episode of Ladies Night coming to Collider soon!