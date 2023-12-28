Already a four-time Emmy Award-winner, Daniel Levy will make his feature directorial debut with Netflix's Good Grief. Not only will Levy be behind the camera for the dramatic comedy, but he'll also be in front of it. In a story that feels remarkably consistent with another Netflix dark comedy, Ricky Gervais' After Life, Good Grief is all about coping with the loss of a significant other. Here, Marc (Daniel Levy) is in a downward spiral when his longtime husband passes away. While he has a dedicated support system in his two best friends, Marc still can't help but feel lost in the world, wondering how he can move on from such a significant tragedy. Surmising that he, at the very least, wants to repay his friends for his kindness, the trio decides to go on a vacation to Paris, France, where Marc may finally find time to grieve for his husband.

Dan Levy being in the lead role is already cause for anticipation, but a star-studded cast also joins him. To learn more about the characters joining Marc on his soul-searching quest, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Good Grief.

Daniel Levy as Marc

Close

The son of legendary comedian Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy has made a name for himself as one of today's entertainment industry's most distinct and bold creative minds. That's especially true for his comfort zone of grounded comedies with more profound themes and messages. All those skills were fully displayed in the nine-time Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek, which Levy also co-created and co-starred in with his father.

Before Marc suffered a heartbreaking tragedy, he was unimaginably happy with his romantic partner, Oliver (Luke Evans). A life that could only be compared to a dream turned into a nightmare when Oliver fell sick, ultimately succumbing to his illness. The pain of losing Oliver is so great that he's cut himself off from many of the pleasures he used to enjoy in life, although Marc does have a rock-solid support system in his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel). That's why Marc generously offers to take his friends on a trip to Paris, and with their help, he'll hopefully be able to find some peace inside himself after Oliver's passing.

It's admittedly a goal easier said than done, as Marc himself admits that his relationship with his late husband is fairly complicated. The more he, Sophie, and Thomas try to enjoy their vacation, the more Marc reveals that his dream marriage to Oliver might not have been as perfect as his companions once thought. That's likely going to be something that Marc is going to have to come to terms with as well. If he does, then maybe there's a chance that Marc will get a second chance at love while on this life-changing holiday.

Ruth Negga as Sophie

Image via Netflix

The first of Marc's friends joining him on this cathartic journey of self-healing is Sophie, played by the Academy Award-nominated star of Loving, Ruth Negga.

Sophie and Marc's other companion, Thomas, are essentially two sides of the same coin. Where Thomas is more subtle and polite, Sophie is confident and outspoken, entirely unafraid to say what she thinks even to someone as emotionally distraught as Marc. Her bedside manner may not be the best, but her confident attitude comes from a place of love, as she honestly wants the best for a close friend who is clearly in pain. That said, she's entirely unafraid to dispense some tough love, even if it doesn't seem entirely appropriate.

Himesh Patel as Thomas

Image via Netflix

Completing the trio of protagonists in Good Grief is Himesh Patel as Thomas, best known for his work in Yesterday, Tenet, and another Netflix-exclusive dark comedy, Don't Look Up.

While Sophie always tends to have a pretty positive outlook on life, Thomas is much more like Marc in the sense that he's a more reserved introvert. Though he's a bit more shy, Thomas' love for Marc is just as strong. He's also not afraid to admit his thoughts on difficult matters when the moment calls for it. Even if the going gets rough, Thomas is still there to talk to his friends and offer advice to get through these trying times.

Luke Evans as Oliver

Image via Netflix

Portraying Marc's late husband is Luke Evans, the beloved actor whose recent work includes Disney's Beauty and the Beast remake, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and Echo 3.

Though Oliver has passed by the time most of the events in Good Grief take place, he'll still likely be an integral part of Marc's character progression. At first glance, the marriage of Marc and Oliver really did seem to have some happier times, with the flashbacks depicted in Good Grief's trailer showing the two repeatedly embracing and smiling. However, it looks like all may not be what it seems for the happy couple. In that same trailer, Marc delivers the revelation that Oliver had found someone else during their relationship, potentially implying that he was taking part in an affair. It's a complicated wrinkle in the already painful grief that Marc is experiencing, and it's hopefully one that his friends will help him confront.

Good Grief will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting January 5th, 2024.

