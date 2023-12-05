The Big Picture Dan Levy's upcoming film, Good Grief, explores the theme of family and the experience of grief and loss.

Levy describes the film as a drama or dramedy, drawing inspiration from his own personal experience of loss.

The story follows Marc, played by Levy, as he navigates the death of his mother and his own husband, seeking healing and self-discovery on a trip to Paris.

Dan Levy is no stranger to writing about families and loss. With the undeniable success of Schitt's Creek — a sitcom about a once wealthy family adjusting to their new, less luxurious lifestyle — the show's co-creator has proven to be an exceptional storyteller, complete with four Emmy Awards under his belt. For his next project, this time as a first-time director, Levy has once again dabbled into another story about family and the human experience of grief and loss. A few months after the announcement of Levy's upcoming project with Netflix, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled first-look images for Good Grief.

Set to arrive on the streaming platform on January 5, 2024, Good Grief is a story Levy described as one that tackles the importance of "found family." Bringing in a number of renowned actors for the upcoming film, the first-look photos provided viewers with a look at the stars and the characters they are portraying. Besides Levy serving as the film's director, writer, and producer, Levy will also star as Marc, alongside Luke Evans as his husband Oliver, Ruth Negga as Sophie, Himesh Patel as Thomas, and Arnaud Valois as Theo. Rounding out the cast are Celia Imrie, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman.

Although often dubbed as mainly a source of entertainment, cinema has also been more than just providing audiences with something to watch. With a variety of films tackling a wide array of topics, there have been many movies that tackle different facets of the human experience including grief. From horror movies like The Babadook to mystery dramas like The Lovely Bones, grief has always been a topic portrayed differently. It will be interesting to see how Good Grief adds to this oft-explored topic.

'Good Grief's New Images Set the Stage for the Movie's Emotional Response to Loss

By introducing the characters that will have prominent roles in the upcoming feature, the images give a glimpse into the story's approach to love and loss. In an interview with EW, Levy refuses to call his movie a romantic comedy. Instead, he sees Good Grief as a "drama or a dramedy," taking inspiration from his personal experience of loss.

The forthcoming film will center on children's book illustrator Marc (Levy) as he tries to come to terms with his mother's death with the help of a new marriage. But when his new husband, Oliver (Evans), abruptly dies, Marc is forced to deal with the grief he has tried to avoid for the longest time. In order to process the tragedy, he joins his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a trip to Paris, spending a week of acceptance and self-discovery.

Good Grief arrives on Netflix on January 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

