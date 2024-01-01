Most television fans will know Dan Levy through his hit sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy, in addition to starring in the lead role, writing, directing, and producing. Appearing as the frosty but lovable David Rose, Levy earned millions of supporters across the globe - and proved his incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera. Since then, Levy has gone on to appear in shows such as Saturday Night Live and Sex Education, as well as starring in the Hulu holiday rom-com Happiest Season alongside Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza. Levy's next project is Good Grief, a comedy-drama movie written by, directed by, and starring the man himself. The movie follows Marc (Levy), a grieving widow who travels to Paris with his two best friends for a soul-searching weekend getaway. Serving as Levy's feature film directorial debut, Good Grief promises heart and humor in equal measure.

Good Grief will premiere worldwide on Netflix on January 5, 2024. The themes of self-discovery and adventure make it the perfect movie to chase away those post-Christmas blues. Netflix plans start at $6.99 per month.

Before its global streaming release, Good Grief was released in select theaters across the United States on December 29, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'Good Grief'

Netflix released a trailer for Good Grief on December 6, 2023. The preview begins with a touching monologue from Marc as he's shown mourning his husband in a newly empty home. It's revealed, however, that Marc's tragic musings are actually part of a conversation with his bemused lawyer, who simply wants to talk him through Oliver's will. This brief exchange makes it clear that, like his sitcom Schitt's Creek, Levy's Good Grief will have you wiping away tears one minute and belly-laughing the next. Against the backdrop of some beautiful cinematography, Marc is shown slowly trying to piece his life back together with the help of his best friends. To thank them for a year of unwavering support and love, Marc takes Sophie and Thomas to Paris, but the trailer hints that all is not well between the group. As conflicts arise and difficult conversations are finally aired, Marc's emotional walls eventually begin to crumble when he allows himself to embrace life in the city of love.

What Is 'Good Grief' About?

Described as a comedy, drama, and romance movie, Good Grief centers on Marc, a man whose world has been forever changed due to tragic losses and repressed grief. Following the death of his mother, Marc rushes into a marriage with an outgoing and wealthy older man. But when his husband Oliver also unexpectedly loses his life, Marc is ultimately forced to face the grief he's been running from. No longer able to hide in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Marc surprises his protective but no-nonsense best friends Sophie and Thomas with a weekend trip to Paris. Vacationing in one of the most beautiful cities in the world with his best friends by his side every step of the way, Marc embarks on a cathartic adventure and finally begins to see that life is worth living.

The official synopsis for the film from Netflix reads:

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

Who Stars in 'Good Grief'?

Joining Levy in the cast are Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga (Loving) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday) as Marc's best friends, Sophie and Thomas, and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as Marc's deceased husband, Oliver. Also in the cast is Celia Imrie (Imagine Me & You) as Imelda, Arnaud Valois (Spring Blossom) as Theo, David Bradley (Harry Potter) as Duncan, Mehdi Baki (Rise) as Luca, Kaitlyn Denver (No One Will Save You) as Lily, and Yoli Fuller (Marie Antoinette) as Sebastian. The Crown's Emma Corrin will also appear as a performance artist.

Who Made 'Good Grief'?

Good Grief is written by, directed by, and produced by Dan Levy. Joining him as producers are Kate Fenske (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce), Debra Hayward (Les Misérables), Caroline Levy (Ex Machina), Stacey Snider (Under the Dome), and Megan Zehmer in her feature film debut. Ole Bratt Birkeland (American Animals) serves as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Rob Simonsen (The Spectacular Now).

What Is The Background Behind 'Good Grief'?

In September 2021, it was announced that Dan Levy had signed a deal with Netflix in which he would produce both movies and television shows for the streaming giant. Good Grief was announced alongside this deal and will serve as Levy's first solo Netflix project.

It's easy to see why Levy chose Netflix to showcase his upcoming projects. In 2017, the platform catapulted Schitt's Creek (a relatively unknown show at the time) into a global spotlight, and Levy credited Netflix for doing so, explaining in a press release:

"Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Good Grief - as well as many future collaborations between Levy and Netflix.

