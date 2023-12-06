The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming drama film, Good Grief, directed by Daniel Levy, promises to deliver a mix of humor and emotion through its compelling storyline.

The movie follows Marc, a children's book illustrator, as he navigates the grief and healing process after the sudden deaths of his mother and husband. He embarks on a transformative journey with his close friends, Sophie and Thomas, in Paris.

Levy emphasized the significance of friendship and the complexities that arise as we grow older. The film aims to explore the profound relationships between friends and the uncomfortable conversations that often come with them.

Netflix has just unveiled the first trailer for Good Grief, the upcoming drama film which marks the directorial debut from Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek). The first images from the film were unveiled yesterday and showcased the likes of Luke Evans, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel in their roles. The full promotional push for the movie, which promises to be funny and emotional in equal measure, is now underway.

The upcoming movie will revolve around Marc (Levy), a children's book illustrator grappling with his mother's passing and seeking solace through a new marriage. However, Marc's world takes a sudden turn when his newlywed husband, Oliver (played by Evans), passes away unexpectedly. Faced with the grief he had been avoiding, Marc embarks on a journey of healing. To process the tragedy, he invites his two closest friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a trip to Paris, where they spend a week on the journey of self-discovery.

At the time the project was announced in October 2022, Levy released the following statement about his reasons for making the movie.

Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.

What Was the Making of 'Good Grief' Like?

The three lead actors spent two weeks in London before filming, rehearsing the production. Levy credited the city with saving his life after the end of a bad relationship in his 20s, as he explained to Entertainment Weekly. "They would come over to my house every day. We would talk about life and loss and love and share stories about ourselves," Levy says of his actors. "For a story like this where the audiences need to understand the complexity and the deepness and the love that exists between these three people, it was such a relief the minute that Ruth and Himesh came on board. I knew that the truth of these friends would be there."

The theme of friendship is absolute pivotal to Levy, as he explained further:

"I feel like the older we get, the more profound our relationships are with our friends and the more complicated they get. Sometimes the people that are closest to us, we excuse the most in terms of having those hard conversations about life and bad habits and patterns of behavior that could be slightly course corrected. It's an uncomfortable conversation to have, and yet that intimacy exists within these friendships."

You can watch the trailer for Good Grief down below. The movie will show in select theaters on December 29, before heading to Netflix for January 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

