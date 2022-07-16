Disney+ Hotstar recently debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Indian dark comedy Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor as a docile yet gritty young woman who becomes embroiled in a drug smuggling operation. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

The trailer opens with large, bold letters announcing that we’re in the north Indian state of Punjab. The massive agrarian state, known as “The Bread Basket of India” because of its significant wheat production, is also a notorious center for the illicit drug trade. A few years ago, another crime comedy, Udta Punjab, ran into trouble with the local government for its representation of the state as a hub of drug abuse. Incidentally, one of the main characters in that film, played by Alia Bhatt, was a migrant from the state of Bihar in eastern India.

Jerry, the protagonist of this film, also happens to be a “Bihari.” She finds herself in the middle of essentially a foreign culture, with no father, a terminally ill mother at home, and a young sister to care for. Her back against the wall, she decides to join a local drug cartel, and become some sort of mule. She stuffs the contraband inside momos, which are a dumpling-style street food that originated in the neighboring Tibet and Nepal, but are popular across India. She gets away with it mostly because of her unassuming appearance, but is eventually sniffed out and caught in a turf war. The trailer highlights the film’s offbeat tone, which blends fish-out-of-water comedy with old-fashioned Indian melodrama and gritty crime. It ends with a tease of Jerry turning the tables on the men who’d been calling the shots so far.

Image via Disney+ Hotstar

Good Luck Jerry appears to be a creative swing for Kapoor, who is the daughter of the late screen legend Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. In her short career, she’s developed a reputation as a Gen Z streaming star, having appeared in the Netflix projects Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. This is her first Disney+ Hotstar project. But it’s the second time that producer Aanand L. Rai has collaborated with the streamer, which is an offshoot of Disney+ that operates in Southeast Asian territories. He previously directed Atrangi Re for Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Rai revealed that he was delighted to have collaborated with the streamer on such a “unique” film. In his own words:

“In Good Luck Jerry, we created a unique synergy out of moral dilemmas and life’s compulsions surrounding the turbulent life of a common man. Viewers can expect a punch of comedy and drama through various aspects of this film. Delighted to have embarked on this journey with Disney+ Hotstar to bring Jerry’s thrilling yet hilarious story to the audience.”

Directed by Siddharth Sen, Good Luck Jerry is slated for a July 29 release on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch the trailer here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: