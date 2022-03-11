Hulu is bulking up its Originals slate in the coming months. The streamer has acquired three upcoming films from Searchlight and will debut them at short intervals over the summer. Fire Island and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande become available in June, and Not Okay comes to the platform in early August. Two of the films are set to premiere internationally as Star Originals.

The first title to make it to the platform is Fire Island, a modern-day rom-com directed by Andrew Ahn. Inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice, the story follows two best friends who decide to have a legendary week-long vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a group of friends. The comedy is written by Joel Kim Booster and stars himself along with Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson stars in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, an unapologetic comedy-drama that follows a retired school teacher who decides she’ll hire a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) in order to have an adventure and lots of good sex. Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, the movie was a standout at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Image via Hulu

Last but not least, Not Okay checks all the boxes in the millennial’s "causes for anxiety" list: protagonist Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) can’t get a break at her dream job, has no friends, no romantic interests, no perspective in life and no followers on Instagram. In order to change this last item, she fakes a trip to Paris in order to boost her social media presence, but a terrifying incident happens in the French capital at the same time and people end up thinking Danni is a survivor. She ends up getting all the attention she wants, but how long until someone finds out the truth?

Not Okay is written and directed by Quinn Shephard, who is helming a project for the first time since 2017’s Blame. Shephard is also an actress that was featured in Midnight Sun, Person of Interest and CBS’s Hostages.

Hulu premieres Fire Island on June 3, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande on June 17 and Not Okay on August 5. In addition, Fire Island and Not Okay will debut internationally on Disney+ as Star Originals, but no release dates have been announced.

