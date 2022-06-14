It wouldn't be entirely accurate to refer to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, as just a mere sex romp. Nor would it be appropriate to call the film written by Katy Brand and directed by Sophie Hyde a romantic comedy. There might be sex, yes, and there is comedy in abundance — Thompson stars as a widow who realizes she is largely dissatisfied in various areas of her life, and McCormack partners her flawlessly as the younger sex worker she hires in an effort to course-correct those perceived self-issues. Ultimately, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is most about the importance of pursuing emotional intimacies as well as a physical connection, and what results when we allow ourselves to let all of those potentially terrifying exposures be laid bare in front of someone else.

From the beginning, it's evident that the story, by and large, remains contained to one room — more specifically, the hotel room that Thompson's Nancy Stokes books for what becomes the first of many assignations with the titular Leo Grande (McCormack), who she's discreetly found via an Internet search. It gives the movie an undeniable feeling of intimacy, but rather than position the audience as voyeurs of two strangers meeting for a consensual encounter, Hyde's direction grants us the opportunity to share in the experience, even as the particulars of what each party is comfortable pursuing are tentatively — and in on one side, awkwardly hashed out. The film being largely staged within the hotel room itself also lends a sense of closeness that could very well transcend mediums; one could easily envision a Leo Grande stage play being adapted at some point in the near future.

Nancy is a nervous wreck the first time she and Leo meet, and Thompson demonstrates her character's anxiety in every fluttery movement of her body, dialogue tumbling out of her in a rush as she readily downs champagne by the glass. McCormack's Leo, meanwhile, with his lilting Irish accent and focused gaze, is a soothing presence for her from the start — never pressuring, never attempting to steer the situation into a place that Nancy won't be comfortable with — and it immediately sets the tone for their encounters, establishing a safe space for vulnerability and exploration. He's the one attentive to what Nancy's body is saying in spite of her attempts at assertion, carefully taking her in as he lounges across his side of the sofa and she flits around. He's been doing this for some time, as he doesn't fail to remind her, and more than that, he's not ashamed of his profession. Considering the current landscape, where various aspects of sexuality — no matter how explicit — are being threatened and, in some cases, targeted with censorship, it's even more phenomenal to watch a movie that unabashedly treats sex work as work, with all the rights that should be afforded to those who have made it into a career. Leo is willing to patiently offer answers to all the questions Nancy has for him about his job, no matter how conservative or ignorant they might seem — but it's fairly evident that her quizzing him about being a sex worker is also an attempt to keep the conversation from turning to her and the reason she's hired him to begin with.

Over the course of their meetings (because one meeting does turn into a second, and a third, all of which are tracked courtesy of helpful title cards) Leo's efforts to settle Nancy's twitchy resistance begin to pay off, but the movie doesn't just keep the focus on what happens when she slowly opens up to him bit by bit — divulging the fact that she's never been able to achieve climax, either solo or with the help of a partner, as well as how unfulfilling her sexual relationship with her late husband had been, even though she never felt confident enough to assert her true needs. Their conversations — many of which take place while they're sitting in bed together while clothed and are framed as carefully as any sex scene — start to become an equal exchange. Even though Leo is keeping some parts of himself back from Nancy in an effort to remain professional (including his real name), he does prove willing to draw back the curtain on his own artifice merely than remain a sounding board for her reminiscences. The only tough part arises when both of them open up to one another so much that it veers too close to sensitive areas within, including spots that Leo himself would prefer not be prodded.

Image via Hulu

Thus, the lines between professional and personal begin to blur, and conflict inevitably arises when Nancy crosses a boundary that Leo has installed for his own reasons — and while both of them come to the conclusion that this can't be a permanent arrangement, the dialogue that results proves that they haven't just come to a better understanding of one another, but an even deeper comprehension of themselves. Beyond that, it feels downright revelatory to have a relationship like this one portrayed so honestly on the screen — not just that of a sex worker and their client, but one that allows its older woman to express her fears about aging, the look of her body, and whether she offers a desirable image to the person she's with. (Maybe it goes without saying, but Thompson is at her absolute sexiest in this film; a scene in which she stands before a full-length mirror, taking stock of her own body after a meeting with Leo, renders her the most empowered, and beautiful by extension, that she's ever been.) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande demonstrates that sex can be exciting and humorous and pragmatic and transactional all wrapped up into one. Most importantly, it can also be a connection that doesn't require love to leave both people wholly transformed by the experience.

Rating: A

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will premiere in U.K. theaters and on Hulu in the U.S. on June 17.