Hulu has unveiled another look at its Sundance darling Good Luck to You, Leo Grande before it makes its streaming debut. Starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in a heartfelt, complex dramedy about the human connection, self-love, and sexual awakening, the film was immediately receiving award buzz when it debuted at the virtual Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and the new trailer gives audiences who missed out a taste of the excellent performances and chemistry between the stars. The film releases on the streamer on June 17.

In the trailer, Thompson's Nancy Stokes hires McCormack's Leo Grande, a sex worker who she thinks can help her in a journey of self-discovery after being widowed by a husband who left her nothing but bored. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande stands out thanks to a brazen performance from Thompson and a charming, smooth delivery from her new companion, the titular Leo Grande (McCormack). It's one part smokey, bedroom flick and one part deep, emotional rollercoaster as retired teacher Nancy attempts to experience all the wonders of sex she was never privy to in her time with her husband.

In hiring the sex worker Leo into her bedroom, she also invites him into her life, divulging her fears, her regrets, and ultimately pushing her towards greater self-love. It's far deeper than its concept of a 55-year-old wanting to experience hot sex for the first time, instead focusing on the very human connection and intimacy found between a sexually repressed woman and a sex worker estranged from his family due to his work.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande': Emma Thompson's Sundance Favorite Sets Hulu Release Date

Sophie Hyde (Animals, 52 Tuesdays) directed Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Katy Brand (Glued, Katy Brand's Big Ass Show) writing in her debut feature film. Despite her long career of standout performances that includes a pair of Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy, the film is still a huge victory for Thompson who has continued to show off her acting chops over the years. So perfect was she for the role, in fact, that Brand said in an interview she literally wrote the role with Thompson in mind.

After its excellent run at Sundance, the film was one of a number of Searchlight titles that were set to exclusively debut on Hulu, including Fire Island and Not Okay. Given the praise it received in the U.S., Good Luck to You Leo Grande was chosen to open the smaller Sundance London which opens on June 9. Both Thompson and McCormack will be there to watch the U.K. premiere. It'll kick off a slate that includes A Love Song, Fire Of Love, Hatching, Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul, Sharp Stick, Watcher, Resurrection, and closing out with Jim Archer's Brian and Charles.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande debuts on Hulu on June 17. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Toons Gone Wild! 5 Things to Watch Before Disney+'s Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (380 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe