Yasujirō Ozu was a filmmaker whose legend sprouted fromhis unbelievably consistent track record of making domestic dramas that gutted audiences with their attention to detail and unforced profundity. He spent over 20 years finding numerous variations on the conflict between generations trying to maintain a happy home. If you're someone who only knows him fromTokyo Story, one of the most guaranteed cries in cinema history, then you're missing out on Ozu's hiding-in-plain-sight sense of humor. Never stretching for a joke and gleaning comedy out of his edits and camera placement, Ozu was someone with a keen eye for both the silly quibbles of everyday life and the underlying foibles of people trying to get along. No film better displayed his delicate touch thanGood Morning, using a trifling familial squabble to expose the chasm of communication that everyone suffers from.

What is 'Good Morning' About?

Minoru (Koji Shitara) and Isamu (Masahiko Shimazu) are two young brothers who are bored with their daily life in 1950s Japan and are frequently irritated at their parents, Keitaro (Chishû Ryû) and Tamiko (Kuniko Miyake). They believe they need a new television set, so they can be just like all of their friends. But their parents believe it's too expensive and unnecessary, which leads the boys to engage in a silent strike, refusing to speak to any adults until they get what they want. This is interspersed with another plot involving the local gossip that spreads among the various women in the town, inaccurately spilling the tea on various little dramas like why the boys are no longer talking and what happened to an important payment that was supposed to be made. What at first seems unrelated is gradually woven together by Ozu into what is effectively his version of a screwball comedy: he takes the structure and dense plotting of a classic bedroom comedy from the days of Ernst Lubitsch and formats it to his picture-perfect minutia-driven aesthetic.

Before Ozu tells any of his stories, he takes time to bake you into the setting, rolling out the intimate happenings of a day in the life of the world he's created at a leisurely pace. His never-moving camera hops briskly from establishing shots of the village to taking you on a tour of the main street section, efficiently showing you the layout and the emotional temperament of where our characters exist. You see the ripple of the heat in the air, the compactness of the homes being so close to each other, and the tall green hills in the distance, creating a feeling of being fenced off from the larger world. It tells you how easily the townsfolk find themselves in each other's business, casually crossing paths and needing to find ways to not disrupt the beautiful social bubble they all exist in. For a film with such minor dramatic stakes, Good Morning eventually achieves an emotional release by finding avenues toward letting its characters discover for themselves how lacking they are when it comes to actually communicating with each other.

'Good Morning' Uses Communication Breakdown For Comedy

Throughout the film, Ozu fixates on the niceties and platitudes that both adults and children engage in, in order to be functioning members of society, even though neither seems to fully understand why. Minoru and Isamu are both studying English translation with no investment, much preferring to watch television and use their newfound knowledge frivolously. Minoru rarely uses his English unless he's studying, while Isamu just parrots what his older brother does and says "I love you" to everyone with no idea what that phrase actually means. The brothers only know how to communicate insofar as it serves their selfish interests, as shown by their thinking saying nothing will get them what they want, completely unaware of the domino effect that decision will have. They're frequently bratty to their parents, throwing tantrums about the TV and lying to them about going next door to watch their friends' TV set, and Minoru specifically criticizes why adults insist on using filler conversation for every interaction. He lambasts his parents for insisting on using phrases like "good morning," "how are you," and "goodbye" in every conversation, when he doesn't see them as saying anything. Tamiko has no real answer besides aggrievedly insisting they'll be punished when their father gets home, and Keitaro disciplines the boys with all the bluster of a milquetoast dad from a 1960s Disney family comedy.

If that's any indication, it's no surprise that the adults are generally just as hopeless in their attempts to communicate with each other, let alone the children. This small village seems to run entirely off of gossip, as everybody is quick to speculate on things they don't really understand. Tamiko is the treasure of a local women's club, and the club's chairwoman, Mrs. Haraguchi (Haruko Sugimura), believes she never got the monthly membership fee collection from Tamiko. The other club members gossip about whether it's possible Haraguchi stole the money for herself, which greatly offends her. So when Tamiko's sons give Haraguchi the silent treatment, she automatically assumes it's because Tamiko told them to spurn her, out of revenge. I will not spoil the delightful punchline to this subplot, but rest assured, tea was spilled for basically no real reason. It's also telling that the only adult who can almost answer Minoru's accusation of the emptiness of adult language is their English tutor, Heiichiro (Keiji Fukui), who acknowledges that such "empty" phrases like "good morning" are vital lubrication to keep communication flowing, because it's easy to talk about small trivial things, but incredibly difficult to talk about truly important things. But even he is susceptible to that same conundrum, as he can't bring himself to tell his crush, Setsuko (Yoshiko Kuga), how he really feels, falling back on the same empty platitudes he acknowledged are just a social defense mechanism.

So, anyway, farts. Rarely ever the backbone of a film's appeal, they're essential to Ozu's comedic approach to analyzing how people talk to each other. The boys regularly engage in a game of farting as a way of talking to and one-upping their friends at school, proving their worthiness of being part of the social circle. Different boys brag about how good they are at farting, and even vouch for their respective dads' farting skills. This is contrasted with how, when adults fart around each other, it only creates confusion and irritation, such as when one woman keeps mistaking her husband's farts for him calling out her name. Farting becomes a valuable form of social currency for children, but a gross violation of etiquette for adults, and it's an extension of the disgust that the boys' parents feel at the encroaching influence of TV (and, therefore, modern cultural changes) as a tool that will rob the children of their social promise. Ozu's films incisively examined the way people of different ages responded to the times a-changin', depicting both sides of the divide as well-intentioned people protecting their wounds and stubbornly focused on their prerogatives, even as they think they're doing what's best for their loved ones. Ozu would prefer that families remain harmoniously together, but he's wise enough to know that all families have their valid reasons for breaking apart.

That makes it ironic, then, that for a symbol of the family's ultimate salvation, Ozu would choose a television set. At a time when Hollywood was having an existential crisis over the threat television caused to the film industry, Yasujirō Ozu looked at the potential silver lining of it as a factor in the lives of domestic families. He saw it as worthy of both consternation and solace, equally terrifying to the older generation and a source of wonder for the younger generation. Ozu was, from the beginning, one of the most truly humanist filmmakers we've seen, able to see everyone at the full scope of the emotional spectrum with a levelheadedness that is staggering to contemplate. That all-encompassing hug that was his vision is why, even when he committed to making a true comedy, one that relies on farts and nosy neighbors and boomer panic, he still spun it together into arguably one of the most profound statements in his massive career. Change is inevitable, and it is scary, but it can be made so much easier with just a little more conversation.

