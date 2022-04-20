Bleach blonde hair and buddy comedy vibes abound in the trailer for Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun’s, Good Mourning. Landing in theaters and on-demand on May 20, the movie’s preview screams Pineapple Express mixed with The Hangover. Proving that it’s really all about who you know, the film was written and directed by Baker and Mod Sun, both of whom also star.

The trailer reveals the life of London Clash (Baker), a television star looking for his next big role. Obsessed with his girlfriend, Apple (Becky G), London narrates his life to viewers and sheds light on his relationship with his partner of one year. Then, tragedy strikes. Upon waking up, London receives a text from his beloved telling him “Good Mourning.” While it’s implied through an earlier text that she’s breaking up with him, it isn’t totally clear, and it launches London into a state of madness. At this point in the trailer, we aren’t totally sure what’s going on. As a fire from a cleansing ceremony ignites the room, Megan Fox’s character slow-mo kicks down the door with a fire extinguisher in hand, saving the day. It was… a choice. Baker’s blondie bro, Pete Davidson, also makes an appearance in an over-the-top scene that sees him yelling at a honking car. Overall, the feature feels like it will be filled with tons of tropes, predictable moments, and a lot of weed jokes for good measure.

Filling out the ensemble cast will be Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, Jenna Boyd, and Whitney Cummings. We also spotted Tom Arnold and Dennis Rodman in the trailer and heard the voice of Snoop Dogg as what else but an animated blunt… We rest our case.

Image via Raven

RELATED: ‘Taurus’: Megan Fox, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose & More Set For Colson Baker Movie

Check out the full trailer for Good Mourning as well as the film’s synopsis below.

Here’s the synopsis:

GOOD MOURNING follows movie star London Clash (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, acting and directing under his own name). When he wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down. And the timing couldn’t be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.

'The Last Son' Trailer Reveals Colson Baker's Action-Packed Western Flick

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (526 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore