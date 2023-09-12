CGI can make or break a film. Even a single scene with shoddy visual effects can shatter the immersion and totally take the viewer out of the story. Weak CGI rapidly takes a film from believable and engrossing to silly, even laughable.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss otherwise good movies that were hampered by their poor CGI. These movies are a reminder that when it comes to special effects, less is often more.

10 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Will Smith stars here as Dr. Robert Neville, a scientist who appears to be the last human survivor in New York City, with the rest of the population having turned into violent, vampiric creatures. Neville is determined to find a cure for the virus while maintaining his sanity and combating loneliness, all while being relentlessly pursued by the infected.

Although the film was generally praised, many reviewers found the look of the monsters to be a weak point. "I don't know what they were thinking when they decided to go full CGI for the infected. Bad CGI and the stretching jaws ruined an otherwise solid movie," said user Thr0bbinWilliams. "It's as if a horde of uncanny valley characters from a Zemeckis movie invaded the film," added Redditor Radiant_Demand9203.

9 'The Langoliers' (1995)

The Langoliers is a two-part TV movie based on Stephen King's novella. The story centers on a group of passengers on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Boston who awakens to find themselves trapped in a nightmarish dimension inhabited by terrifying creatures that consume everything, even time.

"Such a great suspenseful movie then terrible CGI monsters show up. I would LOVE for a remaster to be made where they redo The Langoliers," said Redditor DasBarenJager. "This is a great example. I haven't seen this movie in over 20 years, and I still remember A) the concept is actually scary, and B) the effects are actually dogsh*t," said user Titan_Sequioa.

8 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) grows up on Themyscira, the secluded island home to the Amazon warriors. When a pilot, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), crash-lands there and brings news of World War I's atrocities, Diana believes it is her duty to help end the conflict. She leaves Themyscira and joins the battle, using her extraordinary abilities to combat injustice.

"The whole CGI fight at the end was a downer in an otherwise brilliant movie," said Redditor lezboyd. "Any time I think of that movie all I can think of is the awful shot of Diana throwing the tank where it looks like it's made of foam," another user added.

7 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

The Hobbit movies bear many flashes of Peter Jackson's brilliance, but ultimately, they fall short of the magic and grandeur of The Lord of the Rings. Some Redditors complained that their special effects were not as believable and impressive as LOTR's, while others disliked the high frame rate. It's 48 frames per second in contrast to the industry standard of 24.

"Sadly, I would say all the new Hobbit movies were ruined by the overuse of CGI. Yes, it is a fantastical world but it felt cheesy, fake, and overdone. The original LOTR was incredible. The Hobbit just fell flat for me," said user mikeyshadowbox5. "The unnerving smoothness of everything in The Hobbit makes the movies look like game trailers, only [three] hours long each," agreed Redditor tchootchoomf.

6 'The Thing' (2011)

2011's The Thing is a prequel to the John Carpenter classic and also involves an alien presence at an Antarctic research site. This version pays tribute to the original, but unfortunately, its effects don't have the same visceral power and creepiness as the original.

"The prequel to the original masterpiece had a great cast, script, pacing, everything," said user CheckYourStats. "In fact, they even brought in a team to do practical effects like the original. Unfortunately, they fired them during production and replaced them with some of the worst CGI I’ve ever seen. Absolutely shameful."

5 'The Flash' (2023)

The Flash sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempting to correct his own earlier actions, which have inadvertently produced a world without superheroes. The film was a major commercial disappointment, with both fans and critics complaining about the visual effects.

"I enjoyed The Flash despite its faults, but I think it could’ve been a lot better if the VFX were a lot more polished. Some stuff in that film is pretty inexcusable for a modern-day blockbuster," said Redditor the_based_identity. "This 100%. It looked so cheap and tacky it could have been made in the ['90s]. The likes of T2 Judgment Day have way better looking CGI than this," agreed Redditor aseddon130.

4 'The Wolverine' (2013)

The Wolverine takes the adamantium-clawed mutant (Hugh Jackman) to Japan. There, Logan, still haunted by his past, encounters an old acquaintance, Yukio (Rila Fukushima); a mutant with intimations of the future. Soon, Logan must grapple with powerful enemies, including the Silver Samurai, as well as his own inner demons.

"The movie was fantastic until that bullsh*t final fight with the massive CGI Silver Samurai," said user simlew86. "I have a soft spot for this movie, despite the corny CGI and script choices. I’d love a 'fixed' version with better CGI," added Redditor CaminoFan.

3 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The Matrix sequels are generally considered to be inferior to the legendary first installment. Quentin Tarantino, for example, has complained that Reloaded and Revolutions "ruined the mythology" of the first film. A few Reddit users were also unhappy with the CGI in certain scenes of the second movie.

"Matrix Reloaded's CGI is awful in spots," said Redditor KatarsnBeard. In particular, user herrbz criticized "the [Agent] Smith (Hugo Weaving) fight in that courtyard. Too much CGI, went on for too long, was like watching a PS2 game. In comparison, the freeway chase is incredible."

2 'Air Force One' (1997)

This action thriller features Harrison Ford as James Marshall, the US President, whose plane is hijacked mid-light with him on board. Marshall, a Vietnam War vet, uses his combat skills to stow away on the aircraft and attempt to thwart the bad guys himself. It's all quite ridiculous, but a few Reddit users were particularly scathing toward the visual effects.

"That Air Force One plane crash f*cked the whole movie. It's impossible not to laugh, and it's way too distracting. Even for the time. The movie was good, though," said Redditor bETbOLT. "Looks like one of those bowling alley animations," said user Real_Clever_Username. "Also, the water looks pretty bad, especially the spray, which just looks like a featureless mist," added Redditor mcprogrammer.

1 'The Mummy Returns' (2001)

The Mummy Returns picks up the story a decade after the first movie, with adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) now married with a young son. However, their domestic bliss is interrupted by the return of the ancient Egyptian priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), who seeks to unleash the Scorpion King (Dwayne Johnson).

While still enjoyable, it's definitely a big comedown from the original, with more of a focus on action over character. However, some Redditors were shocked at the low quality of the special effects, especially given the film's $98 million budget. The Scorpion King is particularly shabby. "Looked like PS2 graphics," said user whiskey_mike186 simply.

