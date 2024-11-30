Sometimes a movie can get almost everything right. Solid script, good director, talented cast, etc. When those elements come together, there's a high probability that the resulting movie is going to be memorable. Even great movies can sometimes fumble one of the most visible and crucial elements to their success: the title.

Bad movies with bad titles are nothing new. Just ask anyone who has ever seen Ballistics: Ecks vs Sever, a movie so bad it's not even fun to watch. It makes sense when a terrible movie has an equally terrible title, it's like a bad omen that warns the audience right at the top that they are not in for a good time. When a genuinely good movie has a bad title, however, it makes the error all the more egregious. How could so many people make so many of the right decisions and then collectively screw up when it comes to the first impression a movie has on an audience? The following ten movies may be fondly remembered, but their titles should've been forgotten.

10 'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Director: Marc Forster

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Mileage may vary on one's enjoyment of this James Bond adventure. It's troubled production during a writer's strike resulted in a film that many considered vastly inferior to its predecessor, Casino Royale. Quantum of Solace's grim tone and shaky-cam style action sequences rubbed many audiences the wrong way at the time of its release. In the decade plus since its release, many have come to defend the film, with some calling it the most underrated James Bond movie. One thing no one is coming to defend, however, is that title.

Bond movies have a history with unique titles. Some are eloquent or have a sense of intrigue, like The Spy Who Loved Me. Some are simple but effective and tie into their film's plot, like GoldenEye or Thunderball. Others are just plain lurid and make enabling safe search when googling them a necessity, like Octopussy. What all these titles have in common is that they are memorable. Quantum of Solace sounds like part of a complicated SAT question. The blame can't be laid at the producer's feet for coming up with this title. It originated with Bond creator Ian Fleming as the title of a short story featuring the spy. Even so, this title should have never made it into multiplexes and should have been left the same as Bond leaves his one-night stands: alone.

9 'Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire' (2009)

Director: Lee Daniels

Image via Lionsgate

Precious, as most normal viewers refer to it as, is a rather harrowing viewing experience that deals in some extremely uncomfortable subject material. It remains director Lee Daniel's best film, features a no-holds barred performance from Mo'Nique that resulted in an unlikely Oscar win, and it introduced audiences to Gabourey Sidibe, in one of the best film acting debuts of all time. It's a shame the movie got saddled with such a cumbersome title during its promotion, and all because of a movie that hardly anyone remembers.

Originally, the film was going to be titled Push, the same as its source material, but unfortunately, another film with that title was already in production. That film, starring Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, features people with telekinetic abilities on the run in Hong Kong. The fact that Daniel's heart-wrenching drama had to settle for a title that was once used as a punchline on The Office to make way for a pseudo-superhero action movie is almost as depressing as the plot of Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire.

8 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

Image via Warner Bros.

Edge of Tomorrow is one of the best sci-fi action films to be released in the last ten years, and one of the most rewatchable Tom Cruise movies from that same period that isn't a part of a franchise, though Warner Bros. keeps asking for a sequel to it. With the studio so high on a follow-up, it seems they would've thought twice before giving the film a title so generic it could be sold on store shelves next to boxes of Fruit Rounds.

While the studio was, justifiably, hesitant to use the title of the original book the movie is based on, All You Need is Kill, they ended up going too far in the opposite direction. For a film where Tom Cruise plays a coward who gets killed repeatedly by aliens while stuck in a time loop, the title does nothing to help sell that amazing premise. The studio realized their mistake when the film struggled at the box office, despite the love from critics at the time. They scrambled and, much like in the movie, tried to reset and re-branded it as Live.Die.Repeat, a much better title, but it was too little, too late.

7 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' (2009)

Director: Werner Herzog

Image via First Look Studios

The original Bad Lieutenant, was an all-time crime masterpiece starring Harvey Keitel and directed by provocateur Abel Ferrara. This film has nothing to do with the previous film except that it features a lead character who is a lieutenant who is the opposite of good. It stars Nicolas Cage, giving a gonzo performance, and was directed by fellow provocateur Werner Herzog. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans is its own thing entirely, and had it been titled anything else, it could've been judged as such.

Herzog, for his part, disliked the idea of his film sharing a title with Ferrara's, and fought against it. The producers won out and, instead of proclaiming the film as an original, gave it that awful subtitle to try and differentiate it. It overshadows what is one of Nicolas Cage's best movies with a title that makes it seem like a cheap direct-to-video sequel.

6 'Halloween' (2018)

Director: David Gordon Green

Image via Universal Pictures

Halloween is not a bad title. It's actually a very simple and evocative title that would be great for a horror movie... in 1978. David Gordon Green's legacy sequel kicked off a trilogy that was divisive to say the least, but the first film still ranks highly, with some even arguing it to be better than the John Carpenter original. What cannot be argued, is that titling the film the same as the 1978 classic is just plain lazy. It's also a search engine nightmare for anyone trying to find the correct movie, since the title is also shared by Rob Zombie's 2007 remake.

The 2018 film wasn't the first legacy sequel to try out the copy-paste naming convention. The Thing prequel from 2011 and the Final Destination franchise had both played in these waters before, but no one cared about those movies at the time enough for it to matter. This was a huge release, heralding the return of the Shape and Jamie Lee Curtis to one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time. A moment like that deserves a bit more creativity.

Halloween Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe, Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Release Date October 18, 2018 Director David Gordon Green Cast Jamie Lee Curtis , Judy Greer , Andi Matichak , Will Patton , Virginia Gardner , James Jude Courtney , Nick Castle Runtime 106 Minutes

5 'Sorcerer' (1977)

Director: William Friedkin

Image via Paramount Pictures

Much like Halloween, the title Sorcerer on its own isn't bad. It might work well for a fantasy or a supernatural horror film. What it does not work for is a white-knuckle thriller involving men driving nitroglycerin through the jungle. Sorcerer was the late, great William Friedkin's follow-up to The Exorcist, a remake of the classic suspense film The Wages of Fear. Technically, the title references the name of one of the trucks featured in the film, but by the director's own admission, it was a poor attempt to subconsciously link the film to his horror-defining masterpiece. The film did not enjoy the same box office success, however, likely due to a little film called Star Wars being released one week later.

For audiences who may have been disappointed they weren't getting a horror film featuring possessed trucks, they overlooked what is an absolute masterpiece, and may even be Friedkin's greatest film. Thanks to the support of fellow filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, the reassessment of the film has far surpassed its poor title choice. Fans now should just be thankful the film wasn't released under its working title: Ballbreaker.