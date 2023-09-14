The Big Picture The title of a film plays a vital role in attracting viewers and setting the mood for the story.

Some great films have suffered due to misleading or generic titles that failed to capture the essence of the movie.

Reddit users have highlighted popular films like The Princess Bride, Lucky Number Slevin, and eXistenZ as examples of films that could have been more successful with better titles.

Titles play a huge role in the first impression films leave on viewers; naturally, a movie with a title that manages to catch the attention of moviegoers and consequently draw people in is more likely to result in success. Furthermore, titles help set the mood and tone for a flick, sending out an accurate message about what the screenplay is about.

Unfortunately, countless great films did not get the proper attention they deserved due to their disappointing and misleading titles, which, at times, failed to get viewers to properly understand what a film is actually about (or were simply too generic and meaningless for their own good). Cinephiles on Reddit have made some interesting points regarding popular titles that do not do their respective flicks justice.

10 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

This iconic 1987 fantasy adventure by Rob Reiner is adapted from William Goldman's 1973 novel and makes for an absorbing and magical watch. The film centers on the story of a farmhand named Westley (Cary Elwes) who, after a long separation, must rescue his true love (Robin Wright) from the claws of Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

According to several users on the platform, The Princess Bridecould have been more streamed if it featured a different title. The user CompleteNumpty, for one, believes that it "doesn't really reflect the movie at all and put a lot of people off." Additionally, on a different post, a now-deleted user admitted that while they love the film, they have met a few people who haven't seen it "because they assume its along the lines of a Disney movie similar to Cinderella."

9 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

This neo-noir action thriller by Paul McGulgan is filled with twists and turns (especially near the end), making for an engaging watch with an intriguing narrative surrounding a clueless man (played by Josh Hartnett) dragged into the middle of a war schemed by two rival crime lords in New York City.

Even though Lucky Number Slevin features a couple of memorable amusing scenes and wry humor, it technically isn't marketed as a comedy, which is why Silly-Flower-3162 believes that the movie's title could have been different: "I know why it's called that. But, it's a goofy title," the user explained under a Reddit discussion. "While it had funny parts, it wasn't a comedy, so the goofy title can put people off watching it."

8 'eXistenZ' (1999)

Directed by the highly influential filmmaker David Cronenberg, this late 1990s film — considered an underappreciated sci-fi classic by some — stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jude Law in the lead role, and centers on a game designer forced to play her latest virtual reality with a marketing traineetoo understand if the game was damaged while on the run from assassins.

When DayTwoFlesh chose "eXistenZ" as their pick for "good movies with terrible titles," the user Aquagoat could not help noting how "freaking '90s" it actually is: "It's like they knew we were about to drop the 90s edginess for the sleek i2000's garbage and went as hard '90s as they could with that one," they wrote. "Great movie though, Cronenberg is too cool."

7 'The Constant Gardener' (2005)

In The Constant Gardener, Ralph Fiennes plays a widower and British diplomat, Justin Quayle, on a quest to unearth the origins of a volatile secret involving his activist wife Tessa's (brought to life by Rachel Weisz) brutal murder, embarking on an intriguing trip across three continents that will expose the truth.

With gripping storytelling, Fernando Mirelles' suspenseful thriller is worth the watch and will appeal to those who enjoy the genre. However, its title could be a lot more eye-catching — it arguably fails to live up to the film's greatness, at least according to Redditors. "A+ flick nobody saw because of the name," the user vshredd wrote, with many agreeing. "Eh, I see why it doesn’t sound great as a movie title vs book, but I like the title. Many of of Le Carré’s titles are like that," the user darthfoley argued.

6 'Collateral' (2004)

Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Collateral depicts a Los Angeles cab driver (Foxx) who later learns that his current customer (Cruise) is a hitman who is having him drive around several locations while on a killing spree in the city.

In the user vaneswork's opinion, Michael Mann's mystery thriller features a "[weak] title for such a great film." Reddit user Entroppy413 agreed, saying that it is an "absolutely incredible movie with a fully weak-ass title." There is no doubt that the 2004 feature makes for time well-spent in front of the screen.

5 'Layer Cake' (2004)

Daniel Craig brings an unnamed London-based cocaine dealer to life in the contemporary, flashy crime thriller Layer Cake. Though he wishes to leave the business, he is forced to finish a risky job involving kidnapping the teenage daughter of a rival gangster (Michael Gambon) first.

Even though Matthew Vaughn's movie based on the book of the same name by J.J. Connollyput Craig en route to step into the shoes of the iconic fictional spy James Bond, some users believe that the big screen adaptation could have opted for a different and more appealing title. According to No_Tamanegi, "'Layer Cake' sounds like a B-tier romcom, except it's an S-class British crime caper."

4 'Dredd 3D' (2012)

Combining the genres of sci-fi and action to interesting results, Dredd 3D is a highly entertaining 2012 feature by Pete Davis, written by Ex-Machina's filmmaker Alex Garland. It illustrates a futuristic city where the police are allowed to act as judges, juries, and executioners.

Even though it features stunning visual effects and a compelling narrative, the Dredd 3D's title ultimately falls short in marketing the film. "Sounds like a [redacted] 3D money grab but was an incredible movie," a Redditor wrote on the website.

3 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

In Frank Darabont's moving tale of friendship, freedom, oppression, and, most importantly, hope (adapted from Stephen King's novella of the same name), viewers get to know the touching story of a banker (Tim Robbins) sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover despite his claims of innocence.

While The Shawshank Redemptionis a massive critical success, it unfortunately did not do well at the box office, and many users on Reddit believe that its title is to blame. "Famously The Shawshank Redemption flopped at the box office largely for this reason," the user 11777766 said.

2 'John Carter' (2012)

Based on "A Princess of Mars," the first book in the Barsoom series of novels by Edgar Rice Burroughs, this 2012 action sci-fi film directed by Andrew Stanton follows the titular character (Taylor Kitsch) on his journey to mediate the civil unrest of Barsoom's warring kingdoms.

When asked which are examples of good movies with terrible titles, the user trylobyte was one of the many people who mentioned John Carter: "Many people were like 'Who? Is that a biopic?' Shouldn't have changed from John Carter of Mars," they wrote.

1 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Although Baby Driver is a fairly well-liked feature, many Redditors believe that it could've benefited from a different title. The stylish Edgar Wright movie counts on an incredible soundtrack and follows getaway car driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) as he attempts to make a different life for himself after being persuaded into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) and meeting the woman of his dreams (Lily James).

As the user phantomgunner suggested, Baby Driver's title "sounds like one of those fake films you would see within a movie," which is a shame considering that it is actually an impressive feature. "If I wasn't in the loop, I'd think it was some garbage slapstick comedy where a baby escapes and drives cars," the user Lokcet wrote in a different post.

