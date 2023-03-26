Movies are an integral part of the entertainment, and every person can probably think of their favorite movie that they will always love. With the rise of remakes and reboots in the entertainment industry, fans fear that their favorite movies will be ruined by modern remakes.

While there are remakes that had become successful, others failed to capture the magic of the original film, greatly disappointing fans. From cultural phenomenon films such as Mean Girls to timeless classics like Back to the Future, Reddit users have discussed beloved films that should be left untouched.

10 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls had become a beloved cult classic. Many fans, especially teenagers resonated with the depiction of high school dynamics, the pressures to fit in, and giving in to peer pressure. The film was known for its iconic characters including Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan).

While everyone was excited for the sequel Mean Girls 2 to come out, it became a flop. Reddit user u/TacotheDuck946 said they don't think anyone wants to see how bad it could get. After all Mean Girls is a cultural classic, and fans feel like a remake would fail to capture the same magic it had.

9 'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show was one movie that showcased the flaws of fame. However, in this film, the main star Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) doesn't even know he's famous. The entire movie evolved around Truman who has unknowingly lived his entire life on a television set, with many people worldwide watching it.

Many Reddit users agreed that The Truman Show is a movie that should never be remade. One user said that Jim Carrey was the perfect actor for a movie that was both comedic and tragic at the same time. Another user said that it will take a lot to attempt to recreate The Truman Show.

8 'Grease' (1978)

One classic musical film that stood the test of time was Grease. To this day, songs from the iconic soundtrack such as "Summer Nights", "You're the One That I Want", and "Greased Lightnin" had remained beloved classics. It is such a cultural phenomenon that there have been countless adaptions and stage productions, including productions in high schools.

However, there are many fans who want to see this film be left alone, and not be remade. After all, Grease had its special unique charm and nostalgia that simply cannot be duplicated. One Reddit user said that they seen so many high school versions of Grease that a remake is unthinkable.

7 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Forrest Gump was an iconic movie adapted from the book of the same name. Its memorable characters, touching commentary, and heartwarming story touched the hearts of the audiences. This made Forrest Gump a popular film that viewers loved watching.

While it is well-loved, there are fans who do not want to see this film remade. Reddit user u/Sweeeet_Chin_Music said that Forrest Gump worked the way it was made, and no one should try making it again. Another user u/neon-rose added that they don't even see a modern remake of Forrest Gump based on the current cultural shifts.

6 'The Godfather' (1972)

Starring Marlon Brando, the patriarch of the Corleone family, the film revolves around the family navigating the world of corruption, violence, and betrayal after World War II. The film had a gripping storyline with powerful storytelling that had viewers glued to their screens.

Reddit user says that The Godfather'smagic cannot be recreated, and therefore it should never be remade. Many other Reddit users pointed out that a remake will never be as good as the original. Another user u/MuffinBot_ added that it's far too precious to be tampered with.

5 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws became one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time. A story about a giant man-eating great white shark terrorizing a beach town came with high suspense and incredible special effects.

One Reddit user u/GreatBarrierRiefe said that remaking the film won't give it the same feeling the original Jaws gives. Another user u/SummerOfMayhem said that Jaws is perfection and the movie cannot be touched.

4 'Harry Potter' Franchise - (2001 - 2011)

Based on the Harry Potter novels, the Harry Potter film franchise became immensely popular especially since fans got to see the magical world of Hogwarts to life on the big screen. On top of that, the cast who played Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) was well-loved by fans.

Reddit user u/idkwhattoput200 said that the Harry Potter movies should never be remade as the casting was amazing. Another user said that it would be an abomination for anything else to copy Harry Potter.

3 'The Lord of the Rings' Franchise (2001 - 2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings had the most nominations in Oscar history. As the novels the films were based on were already widely popular, fans got to see the stunning landscapes, elaborate costumes, makeup, and visual effects bringing it to life.

This is why Reddit user u/Egaming_Station said that The Lord of the Rings should not be remade at all, and be left alone. Another user added that any attempt at remaking the popular film franchise would fall short. They pointed out that they can't imagine any studio attempting to create a monumental film franchise.

2 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride became popular mainly because of its clever mix of genres. After all, the film had elements of romance, adventure, action, and comedy. The viewers found the storyline that evolved around Westley (Cary Elwes) and Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) memorable and the film became a timeless classic.

Many Reddit users agreed that The Princess Bride should never be remade. One Reddit user said that it would be a pity to damage the film. Another user u/Seanmatt55 says that there is no way to recast it, and remaking it is inconceivable.

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future captured the hearts and imaginations of the audience. For many fans all over the world, it's a movie that's a 10 out of 10.

That's why Reddit users greatly emphasized that the Back to the Future franchise should never be touched. While some say that the chemistry between Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd can never be remade, others say that it's too timeless to be remade.

