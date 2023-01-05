It looks like these films are not so rotten after all.

Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly one of the world's most popular and trusted platforms for entertainment recommendations. Representing the percentage of positive professional critic reviews, the Tomatometer score declares a film fresh or rotten depending on how well the critics receive it.

Although the website is one of the most beloved by loads of worldwide cinephiles and often considered one of the most reliable reviewing platforms, Reddit users have found that some films deserved a more generous score on Rotten Tomatoes. From Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas to Jumanji, these are just some movies Redditors think should've been certified fresh.

'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998) — 49%

Based on Hunter S. Thompson's 1971 novel of the same name, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a black comedy 1998 movie about an eccentric journalist named Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and his attorney, Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro), who travel to Las Vegas for a series of trippy, psychedelic escapades while binge-consuming drugs.

Highlighting the failure of the 1960s counter-cultural movement, the film gathered a lot of attention worldwide; still, it features a rotten score on the platform. On Reddit, a u/SomeBoxofSpoons says, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is currently at 49%. It at least makes a bit more sense when you remember that just means the chosen critic pool was split about even."

'A Knight's Tale' (2001) — 59%

Starring the talented late Heath Ledger, A Knight's Tale follows William Thatcher, a peasant squire on a journey to win the heart of a maiden (Shannyn Sossamon) and become a legend. Throughout the movie, William tries to discover, with the help of his friends (Mark Addy, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk), the secret to cementing his legacy as a knight.

While the movie features a score of 6.9 on IMDb, it's not certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "I don't really care about scores on IMDb, RT or whatever, but A Knight's Tale having a 59% it's a crime against humanity. It's not just 'a film below 60%' that I like, it's one of my favorite movies period. It's so rewatchable for me. Love it," said u/Tato7x.

'Hook' (1991) — 29%

After his children are kidnapped by notorious pirate Captain James Hook (Dustin Hoffman), a now-adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams) is forced to return to Neverland and reconnect with his inner magical and youthful spirit. Peter must face his foggy, bittersweet past as he returns to Neverland after leaving it unattended and abandoning his friends for family life.

Redditors find it hard to comprehend Hook's extremely low score: "Hook having 29% on Rotten Tomatoes is criminal," says u/FreeLook93. "I'm not sure if I'd say it's my favorite under 60 because I don't know all the scores of movies I like, but it having a 29% is absurd," u/ruiner8850 replied.

'The Life Aquatic' (2004) — 56%

Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic follows Oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray), who plans to exact revenge on a shark that killed a member of his crew. He puts together a new team including Ned (Owen Wilson), who believes Zissou is his father, and a journalist named Jane (Cate Blanchett), who is pregnant by a married man. Together, they set on a sea adventure with lots of surprises.

When asking for a favorite film with a Rotten Tomatoes score below 60%, the user who originally posted the question mentioned The Life Aquatic as their own pick. U/DrRexMorman could not disagree more: "Unbelievable." In another comment, u/mp6521 said, "Life Aquatic is a top 3 Wes Anderson film."

'Constantine' (2005) — 46%

Focusing on a supernatural exorcist and demonologist (Keanu Reeves) who helps a detective (Rachel Weisz) prove that her deeply devoted Catholic sister's death was, in fact, not a suicide but rather something else, Constantine offers viewers an intriguing plot as John Constantine looks into Isabel's death and finds himself in a direct conflict with Satan.

Amidst 121 votes, u/Crispy747 says, "Constantine 46%. Hugely under rated, apparently because its not as good as the Matrix? Also id never viewed it as a shoot em up." u/bingybunny remarks, "Tilda Swinton and Peter Stormare really elevate the film. It's some of Keanu's best acting. Demons killed Shia LeBoeuf. It's easily in my top 10 live action comic book movies."

'Con Air' (1997) — 55%

Con Air follows Nicolas Cage's Cameron Poe, a newly-paroled ex-con and former U.S. Ranger who accidentally kills one of the drunk regulars that frequent the bar where his wife (Monica Potter) works. After being sent to a federal penitentiary for seven years, he comes home to his family. However, Cameron finds himself stuck in a prisoner-transport plane with out-of-control criminals in the meantime.

"Con Air is at 55%," said u/seafore. Despite its low score on Rotten Tomatoes, many agree that the 1997 movie is one of the best action flicks out there: "Con Air is top cinema. I'll fight all who disagree," said u/MusuokaMX in response.

'The Mighty Ducks' (1992) — 23%

The Mighty Ducks centers around Gordon Bombay's (Emilio Estevez) community service after being charged with drunk driving — the court orders him to coach the worst youth hockey team in the league. Even if extremely reluctant at the beginning, throughout the movie, Gordon grows to love and respect the kids (eventually known as "The Ducks") and teaches them how to fight the good fight.

U/Captain_-H typed one of the most upvoted comments (with 607 votes) on the Reddit discussion about great "rotten" films, and they surely didn't shy away from showing their disbelief towards the film's Tomatometer score: "The Mighty Ducks 23% are you f***ing kidding me?"

'Spaceballs' (1987) — 56%

This parody of the original Star Wars trilogy focuses on the quest of galaxy pilot named Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his sidekick Barf (John Candy) who must rescue Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and save planet Druidia from evil Spaceballs in the meantime.

Even with an IMDb score of 7.1 and tons of worldwide fans, Spaceballs' low score fell really short on what the audience was expecting. u/Sub-Etha questions the film's score on Rotten Tomatoes: "Spaceballs. How is this at 56 percent?"

'Jumper' (2008) — 15%

Starring Hayden Christensen, Samuel L. Jackson and Rachel Bilson, Jumper centers around a teenager who, after a near-death experience, discovers that he has the ability to teleport. After eventually running away to New York and using his gift to rob a bank, he comes to the attention of a group of government hunters, including the evil Roland Cox, who wants to keep him from jumping.

u/PJFohsw97a shares his favorite part of the film as a response to to u/depido, who mentions the movie as a "guilty pleasure": "I love the part where, rather than just reach, Anakin teleports to the other side couch to get the tv remote. Also, how he can't remember how to unlock his front door during his first confrontation with Samuel L. Jackson's character." On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is very much rotten with a score of 15%.

'Jumanji' (1995) — 52%

Based on a 1981 fantasy children's picture book, 1995's Jumanji is the blueprint of the board game movie genre, yet it scores rotten on the platform. The movie, which inspired the newer recent franchise, centers around two kids (Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce) who find a magical, unique board game and unexpectedly release a man trapped inside it for decades. In order to free Alan (Robin Williams) for good, the two children must win the dangerous game.

"Jumanji (1995) 52% is criminal," says u/shadownight311. "I sincerely, without pandering, think this movie has aged well. It’s charming and Williams is great," u/byneothername continued. "And having the new ones at 76% is just f-ing ridiculous," u/Ok-Author-6074 concluded.

