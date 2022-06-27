The life span of a movie can be full of ups and downs. You have movies like Avengers: Endgame that make it big on opening weekend, as well as more humble releases that don’t make as much money as the larger studio films. That’s to say nothing of any movie’s quality, of course. Early financial failure can hide fantastic films from view, leading to many audiences missing out on genuinely great films they would have otherwise enjoyed.

But a film’s initial critical failure is a different story. Some movies were never seen as great, with no one taking a second look at the underwhelming box office performance of these films. Many now-beloved movies needed a second glance or a dedicated fanbase to convince haters years later that the criticism and backlash they received were far from fair.

'The Thing' (1982)

It might be a surprise to learn that 1982’s The Thing wasn’t well-received initially. Directed by John Carpenter (Halloween), the movie follows American scientists who discover a malevolent, parasitic extraterrestrial life-form near their Antarctic research station. The film is now celebrated for its atmosphere and genuinely gruesome special effects but was initially slammed for sacrificing its characters and source material for the sake of spectacle and gore.

Fortunately, the film’s positive perception picked up steam when it was released for home video, and Carpenter’s The Thing has been labeled a groundbreaking 80s classic ever since.

'Space Jam' (1996)

Space Jam is the iconic comedy sports film that brought Looney Tunes, basketball, and Danny DeVito together for a truly weird yet hilarious romp. Much like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, it is a marriage of 2D animation and live-action. It left a lasting impression that culminated in the 2021 release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Many critics lauded the film’s technical achievements but were divided on the premise of real-life athlete Michael Jordan joining up with Warner Bros’ iconic cartoon characters. Now, the film is cherished as a nice bit of ironic fun and a charming little gem for Generation VHS.

The 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy (1999 - 2005)

There’s no doubt that you've at least heard about the uneasy relationship between Star Wars fans and the series' prequel films. From 1999 to 2005, the father of the franchise George Lucas released Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to many rejecting, hostile fans. Some fondness for the prequel trilogy persisted (amusingly) in memes and internet culture, but there’s been an irrefutable resurgence of love for the set of films. The return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi demonstrates this clearly.

Whether it’s a by-product of the prequel trilogy’s fans growing up and taking the reins of the Star Wars franchise, it’s safe to say that the prequel trilogy now holds a special place in the fandom’s heart.

'Godzilla' (1954)

The king of movie monsters wasn’t always as celebrated as he is now. In 1954, Godzilla was met with both criticism and acclaim. Even in Japan, opinions on the film’s social commentary and dark anti-nuclear messaging were mixed.

Godzilla has since regularly taken moviegoers by storm, recently with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. With a multimedia franchise that reaches audiences of all kinds, it’s pretty clear that Godzilla remains the most timeless and influential monster movie ever made.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

In The Big Lebowski, the laid-back life of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is upended when he is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name. In a strange turn of events, the slacker and his bowling buddies become embroiled in a ransom plot involving the millionaire’s missing wife.

Panned at the time of release, some critics were puzzled by the Coen Brothers film, with Todd McCarthy of Variety noting that “the film doesn't seem to be about anything other than its own cleverness.” But now, The Big Lebowski is a textbook example of how a disregarded film can find surprise success later as a much-beloved cult classic.

'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In 1979, the xenomorph changed the horror genre forever. Directed by Ridley Scott (Gladiator), Alien is now regarded as one of the best space horror movies of all time. Sigourney Weaver (Avatar), John Hurt (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Ian Holm (The Lord of the Rings), and their costars play the crew of the Nostromo, fighting for their lives with a deadly creature after landing on a derelict moon.

Alien was not always the critical darling we know it to be, and much of the response to the grizzly sci-fi adventure was negative or, at least, mixed. Frank Rich of Time famously wrote, “Alien contains a couple of genuine jolts, a barrage of convincing special effects, and enough gore to gross out children of all ages. What is missing is wit, imagination and the vaguest hint of human feeling.” Many critics reassessed the film with its success, especially with the release of the film’s Director’s Cut. Still, with the many sequels and spin-off films that came in the wake of Alien’s release, it’s safe to say that people have forgotten the initial disdain for the sci-fi film.

'Metropolis' (1927)

Many of you might not have actually heard of Metropolis, Fritz Lang’s Silent Era sci-fi drama. The film envisions a city defined by class and wealth divides, following heroes Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) and Maria (Brigitte Helm) as they attempt to bridge the divide between the city’s workers and the upper class. With themes and imagery that have remained compelling since its release, Metropolis is widely beloved as a seminal work of the Silent Era.

Early audiences panned the film, with critics calling it “derivative” and “philosophizing.” Additionally, the film’s concerns with social justice were alleged to be communist propaganda, which didn’t sit too well with American audiences at the time of the film’s release. Nevertheless, the film was rightly reappraised and is now unanimously regarded as a great and influential film.

'The Shining' (1980)

Based on the bestselling 1977 novel of the same name, The Shining is considered one of the best psychological horror movies of the 1980s. With uncanny performances by Jack Nicholson (Batman) and Shelley Duvall (Popeye), The Shining is as unsettling as it is celebrated within the genre.

But the now-favored horror genre staple did not get the shiniest reception upon release. Director Stanley Kubrick was nominated at the Razzies for Worst Director, and many of the initial reviews panned his characters and plot. The most noteworthy reaction is that of Stephen King, the book’s original author, who was highly critical of Kubrick’s film and its minimization of some of the source material’s central themes. Still, its status as a horror classic even earned it a follow-up in the form of Doctor Sleep, which starred Ewan McGregor as an adult version of The Shining’s young Danny Torrance.

