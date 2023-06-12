Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which great movies have the most ridiculous storylines. These films make sense in the moment, but when one thinks about them, they're actually outlandish. Still, that's exactly what makes them so enjoyable.

Their picks range from convoluted rom-coms to wacky animation to mind-boggling sci-fi. These movies prove that, with confident storytelling and terrific acting, even the most unbelievable narratives can make for compelling cinema.

10 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' (1986)

An alien probe is threatening to destroy the Earth, so the crew of the USS Enterprise travels back in time to the 20th century to stop it. Stranded in the past, they must adapt to a world unfamiliar to them while searching for a way to communicate with the probe. But this only scratches the surface of the film's weirdness.

"Alien vessel shows up and wreaks havoc on Earth. Turns out it just wants to chat... with humpback whales. Which are extinct. So we go back in time and have a fish-out-of-water comedy as Kirk (William Shatner) and the gang try to save the planet using time-traveling whales. It's fantastic, funny, well-paced, has an actual message, and it is also a very rare movie with no villain at all," said user mxcn3.

9 'Face/Off' (1997)

This John Woo action thriller revolves around the intense cat-and-mouse game between FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Archer undergoes an experimental surgery to take on Troy's face, infiltrating his criminal world to dismantle his plans. However, Troy also takes advantage of the technology, stealing Archer's identity and causing mayhem in his life.

"Face/Off is a great example because they don’t even attempt to sell the premise. John Travolta and Nicolas Cage don’t look anything like each other. They have totally different facial structures and body types. We’re meant to believe that, while performing surgery at gunpoint, the doctors [did such a good job that Archer's] wife can’t tell the difference in bed," said Redditor zerg1980.

8 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) is a talented rat with a refined palate and a dream of becoming a great chef. Despite the disapproval of his family, Remy forms an unlikely alliance with Linguini (Lou Romano), a bumbling garbage boy in a prestigious French restaurant. Together, they create culinary masterpieces while keeping Remy's identity as a rodent a secret.

"Ratatouille’s entire premise is that a rat acquires human-like thinking to become a chef and to control a human being perfectly using hair. On paper, it sounds bonkers, but it works beautifully!" said user HelloSLowly.

7 'The Holiday' (2006)

Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) attempt to escape their troubles by swapping homes for the Christmas holidays. In the process, Iris crosses paths with a book editor named Miles (Jack Black), and Amanda meets widower Graham (Jude Law). This might sound fairly standard, but several Redditors said that the subplots and multiple too-good-to-be-true moments make The Holiday unbelievable.

Nevertheless, the Redditors enjoyed the movie. "This is unironically my favorite romantic comedy film. Who knew Jack Black could pull off being a romantic male lead?" said Redditor res30stupid. "That was a triumph all by itself. I mean Jack Black vs Jude Law? But it works largely because of Kate Winslet," replied user That-SoCal-Guy.

6 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Swiss Army Man is a surreal comedy-drama directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and it's as visually inventive as it is narratively offbeat. It stars Paul Dano as Hank, a man stranded on a deserted island, who discovers a corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) that washes up on the shore. Hank uses the body as a multipurpose tool for survival and companionship.

"You ever think Daniel Radcliffe took the co-lead role of a farting corpse just to further separate himself from the child-star pigeonhole? Like maybe he only makes these kinds of movies hoping people eventually stop calling him Harry Potter on the street?" said Redditor cosmernaut420.

5 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Being John Malkovich is a mind-bending comedy-drama written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze, the kings of weird. John Cusack plays Craig Schwartz, a puppeteer who discovers a mysterious portal that allows him to enter the mind of renowned actor John Malkovich (played by himself). Sensing an opportunity, Craig starts a lucrative business by offering people the chance to experience being John Malkovich for fifteen minutes.

As the story unfolds, the characters find themselves entangled in a web of identity crises and existential questions. "Being John Malkovich might be the strangest 'high concept' premise," said user broodabomb. "[Jonze's] movies are all outrageous and strange, but this one probably has the most out-there logline."

4 'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep is a quirky comedy-horror starring Bruce Campbell of Evil Dead fame as an elderly Elvis Presley (or someone who believes he's Elvis) living in a nursing home. He teams up with Jack (Ossie Davis), a fellow resident who believes he is President John F. Kennedy, to take on a malevolent ancient Egyptian mummy, known as Bubba Ho-Tep (Bob Ivy).

"You can't beat Elvis faking his own death, ending up later in life with cancer of the penis, in a nursing home, friends with JFK, having to save the nursing home residents from a murderous mummy," said Redditor HerderOfWords.

3 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

It says a lot about the Daniels that two of their movies made this list. Everything Everywhere All at Once might be the trippiest Best Picture winner of all time. Few movies can claim to include IRS agents, multiple dimensions, kung fu, family drama, sentient pebbles, and hotdog fingers.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once is pretty out there when you sit down to describe it to someone," said user AnybodySeenMyKeys. "I tried to describe this to my son just this weekend and ended up kind of listing elements of the movie as opposed to giving any kind of plot summary. But I love it," replied Redditor LazyCrocheter.

2 'Time Bandits' (1981)

A young boy named Kevin (Craig Warnock) finds himself swept away on a journey through time with a band of mischievous dwarves. Led by Randall (David Rappaport), the time-traveling bandits embark on a series of escapades, hopping from one historical period to another while stealing treasures. Their ultimate goal is to confront the Supreme Being and seize control of the universe's map of time.

"A boy comes across God's workers who have stolen a map from Him showing all the holes in time and space. They are using the map to pull off historical heists. Meanwhile, Evil is on the lookout for them. It's Terry Gilliam. You know it's going to be weird," said user inksmudgedhands.

1 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Sorry to Bother You is a satirical comedy about Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), a young Black man living in an alternate version of Oakland, California. Struggling to make ends meet, Cassius takes a telemarketing job and quickly discovers a talent for using his "white voice" to make sales. As Cassius rises through the ranks, he is torn between his loyalty to his fellow workers, who are organizing for better pay and working conditions, and the allure of wealth promised by his manipulative boss (Armie Hammer).

"I could give you 100 guesses as to what the plot is, and you wouldn't be able to come close to how outrageous it actually is," said Redditor cancerBronzeV. "It isn't really sci-fi. If you do watch it though, NEVER read anything about it beforehand. You have to experience the crazy direction it goes off into blind."

