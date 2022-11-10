AMC has greenlit the development of a television adaptation of the 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck. A writers' room has been opened under the AMC script-to-series model, and the project has been brought to the network by Smokehouse Pictures, which is run by the co-writers of the original film, George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Clooney also directed the film, as well as lending his name to the cast in a supporting role, while Heslov produced. 2929 and Participant were also involved with the production process. Jonathan Glatzer has signed on as showrunner and executive producer. Heslov will direct the opening episode, if the development goes according to plan. Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner of 2929 return as executive producers along with Jeff Skoll of Participant

The film starred David Strathairn as Edward R. Murrow and revolved around his conflict with the U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy during the communist witchhunts of the 1950s, more commonly known as the Red Scare, and McCarthy's attempts to fan the flames of anticommunism in America. Clooney appeared as Fred Friendly, Murrow's television producer. The film, shot in black and white, was a success with critics and audiences. It made over seven times its budget back, grossing $54 million from a $7 million budget, and received six nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

The official logline for the series states:

The series follows Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Edward R. Murrow’s ‘See It Now,’ who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition. With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Sy has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process. With wit and keen observation, the series confronts how we respond to chaos and the values that pull us through.”

“As a massive fan of the movie, I didn’t want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it,” said Glatzer. “So, we’ve expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life. I suppose it’s more of an origin story of where we are today.”

“AMC is known for intriguing, deep-rooted characters that leap off the screen and into the cultural zeitgeist. Sy Steingartner fits right in with AMC’s icons, and we are excited to develop the character and series,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re huge fans of Jonathan’s expert storytelling gifts, George and Grant’s producing prowess, Grant’s directing skills, and the vigorous talents of Mark, Todd and Jeff, and we’re elated to work with all in this new endeavor.”

While this show has just begun its development stage, you can see the trailer for the Oscar-nominated feature from 2005 down below.