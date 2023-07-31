The Big Picture Netflix is adding the new anime series Good Night World to its collection, recognizing the genre's impact on society and its influence on American directors.

The story takes place inside an online game called "Planet," where players form a family to fight against other guilds.

Good Night World combines elements of other popular anime series like PSYCHO-PASS, Black Mirror, and Alice in Borderland, depicting a bleak reality contrasted with the hopeful escape offered by the game.

If there’s one genre of storytelling that has explored nuances of technology and its impact on society way before it was cool is the Japanese anime. From Akira to Ghost in the Shell, anime movies and TV series have influenced American directors and served as inspiration for modern classics like The Matrix. Netflix is well aware of that, and that’s certainly a big reason why the streamer is introducing the brand-new anime series Good Night World into its slate of animated features.

As the trailer makes it clear, the story of Good Night World takes place mostly inside an online game called “Planet.” In it, a player can form a family or clan which will fight together against other guilds. However, the in-game family members–which the story focuses on–are not aware that they are actually members of a broken family household in real life, which will bring its own set of problems when they inevitably find out. While this doesn’t happen, they focus–or are prompted to focus–on “Black Bird,” the game’s ultimate goal which only reveals its content once found.

Good Night World Echoes Black Mirror, Alice in Borderland and PSYCHO-PASS

On the flip side, the trailer of Good Night World also shows that, in the story, the game exists as a desperate escape from reality for a huge group of people. A bleak world with limited human interactions is unveiled by the end of it, and it has the cold and distant feel of other anime stories like PSYCHO-PASS. Good Night World also seems like a cross between Black Mirror and Alice in Borderland, with technology shown at its very worst while the game provides a certain hope for people who just need to forget about real life for as long as possible.

Image via Netflix

Good Night World is based on a manga series released in 2015 and created by author and illustrator Uru Okabe. With a short run, the story was compiled into five tankōbon volumes – a common practice for Japanese manga stories, which are initially released in serialized format in specialized magazines. The adaptation was announced by Netflix in the beginning of 2023.

Netflix premieres Good Night World on October 12. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: