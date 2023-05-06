The 21st century has resulted in a boom in animated films. Thanks to advancements in CGI technology, films got bigger and more technologically impressive in a relatively short period of time. Though the vast majority have been CGI, the odd hand-drawn or stop-motion film manages to sneak in now and again.

With the success of films like Frozen,Kung Fu Panda, and Inside Out, it can be easy to overlook the numerous other animated films released since the turn of the century. These entries might not have the same cultural impact, but they are entertaining and worth watching.

10 'Dinosaur' - (2000)

Aladar (D. B. Sweeney), is an Iguanodon whose egg was adopted by a family of lemurs on a remote island. One day, a meteor shower destroys his home, forcing him and his surviving family to travel to the mainland. They meet up with a migrating herd of dinosaurs bound for the nesting grounds but led by a strict social Darwinist named Kron (Samuel E. Wright).

Disney's first venture into CGI films without Pixar is a mixed bag. The animation looks amazing for its time, and the score by James Newton Howard is one of the best of all their films. It's just weighed down by a predictable story and some very bad anachronistic jokes.

9 'Hoodwinked!' - (2005)

When Red Riding Hood (Anne Hathaway) goes to visit her grandmother (Glenn Close), she gets ambushed by the Big Bad Wolf (Patrick Warburton) and a woodsman (Jim Belushi). Everyone is detained by the police and interrogated by Detective Nicky Flippers (David Ogden Stiers). He hopes to learn the truth from their stories and see if they connect to a criminal called the Goody Bandit.

While the animation is stiff and awkward, the movie makes up for this with its characters and writing. It does a good job of splicing fairytale and police drama clichés, giving the film its own blend of comedy. An example of this is making the Big Bad Wolf into an investigative reporter to explain his knack for disguises.

8 'Bee Movie' - (2007)

Barry B. Benson (Jerry Seinfeld) is distraught to learn that when he picks a job inside his bee hive, he'll be stuck with it for life. While flying outside the hive on a pollen run, he gets caught in a storm and meets a human woman named Vanessa (Renée Zellweger). As he hangs out with her, he learns that humanity is taking honey from bees, and decides to sue the human race.

Bee Movie is one of the strangest movies released by DreamWorks. Its plot goes all over the place and includes such oddities as a bee and human dating. This Mad Libs style of writing has given the film a cult following in recent years when many of its most iconic lines have become internet memes.

7 '9' - (2009)

In a post-apocalyptic world, the only living things are nine Stitchpunks created from the soul fragments of a human scientist (Alan Oppenheimer). The last one, Number 9 (Elijah Wood), loses the talisman the scientist used to create them to a cat-like robot. It uses the talisman to re-awaken its creator, the Fabrication Machine, who was responsible for the destruction of humanity.

9 is a surprisingly dark story that explores a post-apocalyptic world from the eyes of little dolls. The backstory of the fall of humanity is a tragic story about the importance of balancing logic and emotion. Because the scientist's machine was made from his memories and not his soul, it was driven insane by its tasks and turned into chaos.

6 'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)

After waking up to a lack of honey, Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) learns that there are a few things amiss in the 100 Acre Woods. First, Eeyore () has lost his tail again, so Christopher Robin () holds a contest to find him a new one. Later, Christopher Robin goes missing, and Owl () concludes he has been taken by a creature called the Backson.

Long-time fans of Disney's Winnie the Pooh may find the story of this movie familiar to previous entries in the series, but there's still a lot to love. The animation is some of the most beautiful and smooth in Disney's lineup, and the songs by Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are just as good as those by the Sherman Brothers. Sadly, the film didn't turn in much of a profit, so Disney hasn't produced a traditionally animated film since.

5 'Puss in Boots' - (2011)

Before he met Shrek (Mike Myers), Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) was trying to restore his lost honor after a heist with his best friend, Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis). He learns that outlaws Jack and Jill (Billy Bob Thornton and Amy Sedaris) have acquired magic beans that can lead to a goose that lays golden eggs. Attempting to steal them brings him back into contact with Dumpty, who convinces Puss to work with him.

Though overshadowed by its legendary sequel, Puss in Boots is a fun fairytale adventure. It isn't as cynical as the main films in the Shrekfranchise and plays its fantasy and fairytale clichés more earnestly. Many of the new characters also have fun personalities, including Dumpty and Puss' love interest, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).

4 'Hotel Transylvania' - (2012)

When his wife is killed by angry villagers, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) decides to build a hotel where monsters can go to escape humanity. He raises his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), within the hotel, though this leaves her curious about the world of humans. When Dracula creates a fake village to scare Mavis from humanity, he accidentally leads a real human, named Jonny (Andy Samberg), straight to his hotel.

Hotel Transylvania has some of the most energetic character animations to ever come out of Sony animation. They all move uniquely that fit their design, and the timing of the facial expressions is always on point for maximum comedy. It spawned a franchise of three sequels and a short-lived television series.

3 'The Pirates! Band of Misfits' - (2012)

Pirate Captain (Hugh Grant) leads a crew of misfit pirates and longs to win the Pirate of the Year award. He raids the ship of naturalist Charles Darwin (David Tennant), who tells him that his big-boned parrot, Polly, is really a Dodo bird. Captain agrees to present Polly in London for riches, though this brings him close to the pirate-hating Queen Victoria (Imelda Staunton).

The Pirates! Band of Misfits is a delightful blend of stop-motion and 3D animation. The characters all have unique designs and are brought to life through stellar voice acting. Though the plot is a bit simple and predictable, it works for what it is and presents a good message about fame vs friendship.

2 'The Sea Beast' - (2022)

A young girl named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) sneaks aboard The Inevitable, a Hunter ship that departs to hunt the most elusive sea beast: the Red Bluster. First mate Jacob (Karl Urban) defies the orders of Captain Crow (Jared Harris) when the Bluster nearly sinks the ship, tossing him and Maisie overboard where the Bluster swallows them. It takes them to an island of beasts, where they discover there is more to them than humanity assumed.

The Sea Beast borrows heavily from How to Train Your Dragonwith its story and the design of the beasts, which can make it feel a little formulaic. Still, there's enough for it to carve its own identity thanks to the characters and strong world-building through visual storytelling. The animation is also the best out of any Netflix film, with the underwater shots being especially cinematic.

1 'The Magician's Elephant' - (2023)

Peter (Noah Jupe) is a young boy who longs to find his younger sister, who was separated from him as a baby. He decides to use his dinner money to ask a fortune-teller (Natasia Demetriou) about her, and she tells Peter that he must follow the elephant to find his sister. Coincidentally, a down-on-his-luck magician (Benedict Wong) accidentally summons an elephant during a magic trick, which sparks a crazy chain of events.

The Magician's Elephant is a charming story about how a spark of hope can spread like wildfire. As Peter works to perform impossible tasks to obtain the elephant, it inspires those around him to work to better themselves. This can be seen in the story of Peter's guardian, played by Mandy Patinkin, who does his best to raise the boy while suffering from PTSD.

