Based on the beloved novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the Prime Video/BBC Studios series Good Omens follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) across the millennia. Season one, based directly on the novel, charts their efforts to find the misplaced Antichrist and prevent Armageddon; season two, partially based on notes left by Pratchett, follows the ineffable duo as they try to solve a mystery involving the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm.)

With this TV adaptation, Gaiman set out to do his late friend’s work justice, and it has certainly paid off. Both seasons of the series so far have been rapturously received by critics and audiences alike. The series is made with love, and it shows: at the time of writing, both seasons' rankings on IMDb are consistent, and consistently high.

This article contains spoilers for 'Good Omens' Season Two.

10 "Chapter 4: The Hitchhiker" (S.2E4)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

The title of this episode comes from a brief interlude where Aziraphale accidentally picks up the demon Shax (Miranda Richardson) driving back from Edinburgh. The majority of the episode takes place in 1941 London, directly after the events of Season 1’s “Hard Times,” where Aziraphale must put on a magic show while he and Crowley outwit inept Nazi zombies (Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Niamh Walsh) and the demon Furfur (Reece Shearsmith).

Though light on plot and mostly filling in some fan-favorite character backstory, “The Hitchhiker” is a hoot, especially for fans of The League of Gentlemen (the entire core cast have roles to play.) Aziraphale’s adorably terrible magician act is always a treat to see, and seeing the full aftermath of Crowley’s little demonic miracle at the church just adds more delightful scenes between the angel and demon to the series.

9 "Chapter 4: Saturday Morning Funtime" (S1E4)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

The bureaucracy of Heaven and Hell start to realize Armageddon isn’t going according to God’s plan and begin to catch up with Aziraphale and Crowley. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Taylor Buck)’s Antichrist power grows and starts to manipulate events all over the world, and witch Anathema Device (Adria Arjona) and amateur witchfinder Newt Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall) grow closer.

This episode propels the various intertwining plots of Good Omens along. In a fun easter egg, Neil Gaiman shows up in the episode sleeping at a movie theatre and voices the little cartoon rabbits the demon Hastur (Ned Dennehy) slaughters when he catches up to Crowley.

8 "Chapter 5: The Doomsday Option" (S1E5)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

On their way to Tadfield to stop Adam, Aziraphale’s bookshop has been burned down, he's been discorporated by Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean) and has to share a body with Madame Tracy (Richardson.) At the same time, Crowley’s scheme to turn the motorways around London into a demonic sigil backfires when everything is set on fire — including his beloved Bentley.

The penultimate episode of the first season is a race against the clock for everyone. A comedy highlight of the episode finds Madame Tracy (with Sheen as Aziraphale dubbing over her) holding a séance that goes horribly wrong as the angel ends up cohabiting her corporeal form. This all sets up for a truly epic season finale to come.

7 "Chapter 1: The Arrival" (S2E1)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Beginning with Aziraphale and a still-angelic Crowley’s first meeting at the dawn of creation, the season premiere fast fowards to a few years after the events of season one: Aziraphale’s still at the bookshop, and Crowley’s living in his car. The arrival of a naked, amnesiac Gabriel at the bookshop’s doorstep kickstarts a mystery for the duo to solve — and after performing a joint miracle to keep “Jim” safe, both Heaven and Hell are in search of the missing Archangel.

After a four-year wait, “The Arrival” sets the stage for the new season to come in delightful fashion. Jon Hamm is in peak himbo mode in this episode and throughout the second season, and it’s just so comforting to be back with Aziraphale and Crowley again.

6 "Chapter 3: I Know Where I’m Going" (S2E3)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

In flashbacks, Aziraphale and Crowley get involved with a poor, young bodysnatcher in Edinburgh. In the present day, Crowley must watch the bookshop, record store owner Maggie (Maggie Service) and coffee store owner Nina (Nina Sosanya) while Aziraphale takes the Bentley up to Scotland to investigate The Resurrectionist, a pub where the jukebox won’t stop playing Buddy Holly.

This episode gives the world Crowley high on laudanum, Aziraphale turning the Bentley yellow, David Tennant’s authentic Scottish accent, and great banter between Crowley and Gabriel, Aziraphale and naive angel Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda,) and just everyone in general. The historical scenes especially play into the ethics of good and evil as seen through the eyes of an angel and demon.

5 "Chapter 2: The Clue" (S2E2)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

In flashbacks, Aziraphale and Crowley take sides in the biblical story of Job (Peter Davison.) In the present, Aziraphale and Crowley are approached by Heaven and Hell with threats of erasure from existence if they don’t find Gabriel — and Aziraphale covers for their miracle (that went a little too well) by saying he was helping lovelorn Maggie fall in love with Nina, who’s stuck in a toxic relationship.

After the success of the historical cold open in season one, the series dipping back into biblical times is a delight, especially seeing Heaven’s bureaucracy playing a part in the proceeding. Aziraphale and Crowley’s stakes in Job’s story are hilarious and also illuminate their own moral compasses. Good Omens is a book and series that has always had a legion of queer fans, so adding a plot line where the “Ineffable Husbands” essentially play matchmakers for the lesbians next door is just icing on the cake.

4 "Chapter 6: The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives" (S1E6)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Everything comes to a head at the Tadfield airbase as Adam and his friends face off against the Four Horsemen, and Aziraphale and Crowley reunite to help Adam stop Satan. In the aftermath, Aziraphale and Crowley are tried by Heaven and Hell for going against God and Satan’s plans — but they have their own gambit to save themselves.

Before season two was announced, this functioned as a perfectly lovely ending to a terrific adaptation. “The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives” is a great finale to the initial season that ties up everyone’s story arcs fairly neatly. The addition of the trials of Aziraphale and Crowley post-“Armageddidn’t” goes beyond the original novel, and gives Sheen and Tennant a glorious opportunity to play a bit against character.

3 "Chapter 3: Hard Times" (S1E3)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Starting with a twenty-minute cold open, the first half of the episode traces Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship throughout the ages, from biblical times to the present day. The second half of the episode continues the plot for Anathema arriving in Tadfield to fulfill the prophecies of Agnes Nutter (Josie Lawrence) that she’s part of.

“Hard Times” is considered by many to be one of Neil Gaiman’s best creations, especially thanks to Aziraphale and Crowley’s chemistry throughout the ages and the character development for the two being a welcome expansion from the novel. This episode won the Hugo for Best Dramatic Presentation, which touched Gaiman deeply; Terry Pratchett never won a Hugo in his lifetime so this episode winning and giving him his due was a long time coming.

2 "Chapter 5: The Ball" (S2E5)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Back from his investigation on the jukebox mystery in Edinburgh, Aziraphale starts planning the shopkeepers’ association meeting as a Jane Austen-esque ball where he hopes to finally get Maggie and Nina to fall in love. Meanwhile, Shax assembles a tiny legion of demons to attack the bookshop to try to find Gabriel for Beelzebub.

The shopkeepers’ association meeting-turned-ball is a delightfully Pratchett-y showcase for the rest of the Soho neighborhood, and watching Aziraphale try to organize everything while Crowley exasperatedly tags along is a treat. The two of them dancing while trying to simultaneously set Nina and Maggie up and fend off Hell’s approaching forces is truly a sight to behold.

1 "Chapter 6: Every Day" (S2E6)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Picking up right where “The Ball” left off, Aziraphale, Maggie and Nina must fend off Shax and their demonic legion from the bookshop, while Crowley is snuck into Heaven by Muriel to get more intel on Gabriel. The bulk of the episode reveals the mysteries behind Gabriel’s amnesia and the “Every Day” jukebox, and culminates in some stunning, romantic — and devastating — revelations.

This episode delivers almost everything fans had been waiting for in one hour. There’s an epic fight in the bookshop, an unexpectedly romantic resolution to the season-long mystery of Gabriel’s amnesia — and a long-awaited love confession between Crowley and Aziraphale that bittersweetly doesn’t go the way anyone thought it might. It’s a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that breaks everyone’s heart but brilliantly sets up for a third and final season.

