The Big Picture Season 2 of Good Omens will expand on the universe created by Neil Gaiman, introducing new elements not found in the original book.

The TV series gives more prominence to Aziraphale and Crowley, expanding on their backstory and developing their relationship.

There are several key differences between the Good Omens novel and the show, including the expanded role of Gabriel, the absence of the Four Other Riders of the Apocalypse, and added scenes like the cocoa prophecy.

When the first season of Prime Video’s Good Omens graced our screens in 2019, fans were excited to see how the novel written by beloved authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett would be turned into what was then a miniseries. Now, with Season 2 of the show closer on the horizon, fans are dying to find out how Gaiman will expand on the universe that he helped create all the way back in the early 1990s. After all, the new season of Good Omens will have nothing in common with the book that inspired its first run, the story of the Armageddon that never happened having been all wrapped up in that fateful sixth episode four years ago. And, as the showrunners of series as varied as The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones could tell you, creating new elements for an already known and cherished fictional universe isn’t an easy task.

But, as is usually the case with shows adapted from novels, Season 2 of Good Omens won’t be the first time that the Prime Video series dips its toes into unknown waters. Even in Season 1, there were many elements of the show that were not present in the book. Likewise, some parts of the novel were cut or altered to better fit the story that Gaiman was trying to tell on screen. From Crowley’s (David Tennant) hair color to the Other Riders of the Apocalypse, here are 9 key differences between the Good Omens novel and the show it inspired.

Related: Michael Sheen on ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 & Reacting to the Show’s Cult Following

Aziraphale and Crowley Are Much More Prominent in the Show

Image via Prime Video

The first thing that Good Omens book fans notice upon watching the first season of the Prime series is how much more prominent Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley are on screen. In the version of the story conceived by Gaiman and Pratchett, the angel and the demon are merely two characters in a larger ensemble, while, on the TV show, they act as de facto protagonists. Thus, it is no wonder that their backstory is also expanded upon in the series. Though the novel mentions that Crowley and Aziraphale are close, it never goes to the extent that Episode 3 goes to show us the two characters interacting and bonding throughout the ages, from the Garden of Eden to the 21st century. This extended backstory also helps establish a greater chemistry between the angel and the demon, much to the delight of fans who for years have been longing for a confirmed romantic relationship between the two.

Gabriel in the 'Good Omens' Novel Was Hardly a Character

Image via Prime Video

If Aziraphale and Crowley had their roles expanded in the TV version of Good Omens, Jon Hamm’s Gabriel was basically created from scratch. The character, who, in the Prime series presents himself as a direct antagonist to the main duo, is barely mentioned in the novel. As a matter of fact, angels in general aren’t that much of an element in Pratchett and Gaiman’s original story, with most of the antagonizing falling to hellish minions such as Hastur (Ned Dennehy). The only angel who can be actually considered a character in his own right in the Good Omens book is Metatron, played in the series by Derek Jacobi. However, that doesn’t mean that Gabriel did not have a paper and ink counterpart: he simply wasn’t published. Speaking to The Express, Neil Gaiman stated that he “stole stuff from the sequel we never did and put it in this series… The angels, Jon Hamm’s character, all of that stuff... [that’s why] it all feels like it’s a part of the Good Omens world, it doesn’t feel like it’s in any way added on [or] weird.”

Heaven and God Were Also Not That Big a Deal

Image via Prime Video

Much like the angels in general, Heaven and God are also not that present in the original novel. They are, of course, important actors in the story, but we don’t actually get to know them as deeply as we do in the TV show. In the series, Heaven appears as an all-white, ultra-minimalist office, while God is featured as the story’s narrator, voiced by none other than Frances McDormand. The book, in turn, never goes into detail about the appearance of Heaven — or Hell, for that matter. Meanwhile, God is much more notable by her absence than by her presence, her plans for humanity made much more ineffable due to our lack of access to her thoughts.

Where Are the Four Other Riders of the Apocalypse?

Image via Prime Video

Beloved by fans, the Four Other Riders of the Apocalypse are a group of Hell’s Angels bikers that, in the novel, decide to tag along the original horsemen after bumping into them at a café. Sadly, they meet a sad ending, colliding against a pile of fish before they can participate in the End of Days. The Four Other Riders were completely cut off from the show due to time and budgetary reasons. Let’s take a minute, then, to honor the memory of Grievous Bodily Harm, Really Cool People, Cruelty to Animals, and People Covered in Fish (previously known as Embarrassing Personal Problems, No Alcohol Lager, Things Not Working Properly Even After You’ve Given them A Really Good Thumping, All Foreigners Especially the French, and Treading in Dogs**t).

The Cocoa Prophecy Is Added to the 'Good Omens' TV Show

Image via Prime Video

But while some charming details were cut from the story, others were added in. A lovely, memorable scene from the Good Omens TV show can’t actually be found anywhere in the book, at least not in its final form. In the series, after finally coming across a copy of The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, a book that he has coveted for centuries, Aziraphale sits down to read it in his bookstore with a cup of hot cocoa in his hands. He instantly comes across a prophecy about a man sitting in a room filled with books written by other men with a cup of cocoa going cold by his side. When he turns to look at the beverage, lo and behold, it is a lot colder than before. In the book, Aziraphale does read the prophecies with a cup of hot cocoa, and the cocoa does grow cold as he’s enthralled by the book. However, there is nothing in the writings of Agnes Nutter (Josie Lawrence) about this unremarkable event.

Crowley Got a Makeover in the Show

Image via Prime Video

Another element that wasn’t in the book is Crowley’s now signature bright red locks. In the novel, the demon is described as having dark hair. According to David Tennant, the choice to change Crowley’s hair color had to do with red being a more fire-y, and, therefore, more hellish, color. "It wasn't in the book, but red seemed quite appealing as he's from the flames. There's also a part of me as an actor who likes to transform," Tennant told RadioTimes.

Bye, Bye, Freddie Mercury

Image via Prime Video

While we’re on the topic of Crowley, something that fans certainly missed in the show was the voice of Freddie Mercury delivering messages from Hell through the radio of the demon’s Bentley. Both in the book and in the series, all tapes or CDs left inside a car for more than two weeks magically transform into a Best of Queen album. Thus, there is nothing more logical than to have the band’s vocalist himself deliver messages from the Underworld through a car’s radio. This joke was sadly cut out from the show, possibly due to rights issues or to the fact that people don’t actually listen to physical media anymore. Instead, the series’ soundtrack was filled with gems from Queen's repertoire to at least keep the vibe going.

What Happened to the Ducking Stool?

Image via Prime Video

If you’re strictly a Good Omens series fan, you are probably looking at this entry and wondering to yourself where a ducking stool would appear in the story. Maybe in Agnes Nutter’s plot? Or maybe Aziraphale and Crowley run into a medieval torture session somewhere in the past? No, it’s nothing of the sort: the ducking stool, in Good Omens, is right there in the present timeline. It turns out that, in Gaiman and Pratchett’s original novel, Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck) and the Them are a lot less sympathetic than they are in the TV show. Let’s say that they’re a lot closer to what you would imagine the Antichrist and his friends to be like. One of the key elements of their story is the ducking stool, an ancient torture method that the kids turn into a game, in which they drown Pepper’s (Amma Ris) six-year-old sister in order to make her confess that she is a witch. In the show, the ducking stool is completely absent, and, instead, the kids play witch hunt with a tire swing on which they push poor Wensleydale (Alfie Taylor).

What Happens to Crowley and Aziraphale in the 'Good Omens' Novel?

Image via Prime Video

When it comes to the world and Adam’s fates, the book and the TV show aren’t that different from one another. Both versions of the story end with Armageddon averted and the would-be Antichrist free to be a regular human boy. But when it comes to Crowley and Aziraphale’s destiny, only one iteration of Good Omens actually gives them a satisfying conclusion. In the Prime series, both angel and demon are set to receive the death penalty for their crimes. In Hell, Crowley is to be executed with Holy Water, while, in Heaven, Aziraphale is set to meet his doom through flames. However, at the last minute, the pair pull up a good, old body swap and manage to escape death. In the novel, nothing is said about what happened to Crowley and Aziraphale. Fans are left to imagine an ending, hopefully a happy one, all on their own.

All six episodes of Good Omens Season 2 will be released to Prime Video on July 28.