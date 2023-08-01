The Big Picture "Good Omens," a beloved novel about an unconventional duo trying to save the world, is being adapted into a graphic novel, available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

The story follows Crowley and Aziraphale, a demon and an angel, who form an unlikely alliance to prevent the end of the world.

The TV adaptation of Good Omens has gained a huge fan base, thanks to the stellar performances of David Tennant and Michael Sheen, and a second season with a new mysterious plot has been released.

Good Omens, the popular novel about an angel and a demon teaming up to prevent the end of the world from happening, will be coming back in the form of a graphic novel. The new edition is already available for pre-order at Kickstarter, allowing fans of the emotional story between an unconventional duo to purchase their copy before the official launch of the product. Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman wrote the story in 1990, and more than three decades later, the fan base that dedicate their time to these characters is more alive than ever, thanks to the television adaptation released in recent years.

Crowley and Aziraphale are the protagonists of the tale, with fate bringing them together. Crowley used to work in Hell, bringing misery and sorrow to the human world through elaborate plans. On the other hand, Azirphale was a loyal worker of Heaven, contributing to keeping harmony and peace everywhere he went. But when a very special case needed help from both of them, they decided to form an unlikely alliance. If it weren't for their efforts to form a friendship, the Earth would've probably been doomed.

Since its release, the show has been massive successful with much of its fame obtained by the program can be attributed to the strong performances by its two leading stars, with David Tennant playing Crowley and Michael Sheen portraying Aziraphale. After making sure they had everything they needed, the studio produced the first season of their adaptation, placing the angel and the demon on a quest to prevent Armaggedon from happening through the son of Satan (Benedict Cumberbatch).

A New Mystery Knocks at the Door

Due to the pandemic, the second season of the series was delayed. It wasn't until this summer when new episodes made their way to Prime Video, placing Crowley and Aziraphale in front of yet another complicated mystery they had to solve. Gabriel (Jon Hamm) showed up at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop one day, completely naked and without any memory of who he was. Since he was in fact one of the most powerful angels in heaven, seeing him so vulnerable couldn't mean anything good for the future of the world. Working as free agents this time around, Crowley and Aziraphale brought the best of their abilities to helping Gabriel, leading to a thrilling Season 2.

