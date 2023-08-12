The Big Picture Good Omens Season 2 features new locations in addition to familiar ones, including a record shop with a retro look and feel.

The production design team put great detail and care into creating the interior of the record shop.

The lead graphics designer created 80 bands, their album covers, and song titles for the shop, adding humor and standout details to the setting.

Good Omens officially returned for Season 2 at the end of July, catching viewers back up with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) as they solve a heavenly new mystery. Though time has passed within the series, many of its settings remain the familiar locations from Season 1, such as Aziraphale's memorable bookshop. Season 2 also placed some focus on new spots in town, including a record shop owned by Maggie (Maggie Service). Though the shop interior was not a location central to the story, the production design team showed it just as much care in creating it.

During an interview with Collider's Maggie Boccella, Good Omens production designer Michael Ralph gave some insight on how he and his team crafted the interior of the record shop. Ralph shared that one of his main goals in creating the shop was ending with something that was colorful and detailed. He wanted to capture a more retro look and feeling, turning to the design of real shops and other imagery to offer a solid starting point.

Ralph said that he wanted to nail those aspects before diving more into character-specific ones.

"[I]t’s something that had been there a long time, something that used to be popular in the ’70s and ’60s but has somehow slipped in its popularity but still hangs on into old Soho. I did a lot of research on what I love about those shops, and a lot of pictorial and imagery, before I settled on what I thought would work character-wise."

Image via Prime Video

Once Ralph knew broadly what he wanted from the record shop, he gave Micaela Ralph, the lead graphics designer, essentially free rein to fill the interior, saying, "Okay, this is your world. What can you do with it?" Her hard work paid off, as the shop within the show is jam-packed with records, posters, and other memorabilia that created an authentic and fitting setting for Maggie. As copyright is difficult, Ralph revealed that the lead graphics designer instead created 80 bands, each with album covers and songs, including "huge amounts of humor" for them. He further praised Micaela Ralph and the graphics department, explaining some other standout details and the value of everyone's work:

"Goodness me, if you could just get into some of those album covers and read some of those songs, it is hilarious, and they all followed weird themes. Then I gave it to the graphics department to dress. So, they actually came down off their tables and desks and went in there and had a hoop and holler in there for two or three days and papered up all of their made-up graphics posters and events and record covers. It was such great fun. The inclusivity of everyone’s input was what gave that such character and heart."

Good Omens Season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video. Watch our interview with Service and Nina Sosanya below: