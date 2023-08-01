Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Good Omens.

The Big Picture Aziraphale, the beloved angel from Good Omens, is based on the figure with the flaming sword from the Book of Genesis, but he is also considered an archangel in the world of the show.

While Crowley, our favorite demon, is believed by some fans to be the demonic form of the Archangel Raphael, although this is not explicitly stated in the novel or the show.

Good Omens features a variety of other angelic characters, including Gabriel, Michael, Uriel, Metatron, Saraqael, Muriel, and Sandalphon, many of whom have origins in biblical texts and other religious traditions.

Guardians, messengers, warriors fighting in combats too ineffable for our human minds to comprehend - angels can be a whole myriad of things. More often than not, they can even be some of our favorite characters. From Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life to The CW's Supernatural, the world of movies and TV shows is full of angelic characters that have found new homes in our imaginations. And, most recently, no fictional angel is more beloved by film and TV buffs than Michael Sheen's Aziraphale, the heavenly bookworm from Prime Video's Good Omens — except perhaps his demonic partner, Crowley (David Tennant), who also has somewhat of a claim to an angelic title. But, apart from being a great character, is Aziraphale an actual angel - as in, does he appear in any kind of sacred text? What about Crowley? And, perhaps most importantly, what about all the other characters that make up the cohort of angels from Good Omens?

Well, those that are old fans of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the authors behind the novel on which the show is based, already know that they love themselves some mythology. So, there's little to no surprise to be found in the fact that most angels that appear in Good Omens have indeed been mentioned at least once in some kind of holy text. Here's a list of all the angelic characters that pop up in Seasons 1 and 2 of Good Omens and where they originate from.

Aziraphale

Like most of the angels that pop up in Good Omens, both the book and the Prime Video series, Aziraphale has made an appearance in the sacred texts before. However, the lead angel in the story crafted by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett didn't originally have a name. In that sense, Aziraphale was actually created by the two authors for their novel about the averted apocalypse, but his character was inspired by a figure that appears in the Bible. More specifically, Aziraphale is supposed to be the angel with the flaming sword that was left to guard the Tree of Life after Adam and Eve were thrown out of the Garden of Eden, as described in the Book of Genesis.

This, in turn, would make Aziraphale a cherubim, or simply cherub.

However, according to Good Omens, he is supposed to be an archangel. The explanation for this dual nomenclature can be found in Neil Gaiman's own Tumblr blog. Asked about why Gabriel (Jon Hamm) treats Aziraphale so poorly when he is supposed to be an archangel, the author replies that he and Pratchett have always differentiated between Archangels, with a capital A, and archangels, with a lowercase. In short, at least in the world of Good Omens, the first are the highest choir of angels, i.e. the seven seraphim, while the latter are merely mid-level heavenly beings, not as important as Archangels, but not as lowly as regular angels. Thus, Aziraphale can be both a cherubim and an archangel.

Crowley

While Aziraphale has a direct counterpart in the Bible, Crowley's case is a bit more complicated. Though, as a demon, it is said that he was the serpent that tempted Adam and Eve, little is known about his time working for the forces of Heaven. It sure seems that he was sort of a big deal, considering that Season 2 revealed that he was the one that said "Let there be light" in the creation of the universe, but no one knows for sure who his angelic self was. We don't even know if he was called Crowley from the very beginning, though that does seem like a weird for God to give one of his own people.

This lack of information, mixed with another remarkable absence, has led many fans to theorize that Crowley is actually the demonic form of the Archangel Raphael. Completely absent from both the Good Omens novel and the show, Raphael is a heavenly big shot: in both Christian and Jewish traditions, he's considered one of the seven Archangels who stand before the throne of God. He's also one of the only three archangels named in the Bible, more specifically, in the Book of Tobit. In the scriptures, he heals Tobit from his blindness and saves his future daughter-in-law Sarah from the demon Asmodeus. Because of this, he's very closely associated with different forms of healing.

Gabriel

Or maybe we should call him Jim? Either way, with or without his memory, Good Omens' Gabriel is one of the highest-ranking Archangels in all of heaven, the one responsible for leading the armies of God and for getting the apocalypse to start on time. A constant presence in all three major Abrahamic religions, Gabriel first appears in the Book of Daniel, in which he is tasked with explaining the prophet's visions. In the New Testament, Gabriel is none other than the angel that receives the mission of announcing to Mary that she shall bear the child of God, a.k.a. Jesus.

Michael

The last of the three archangels mentioned by name in the Bible, Michael (Doon Mackichan) is presented in Good Omens Season 1 as a power-hungry being desperate for the apocalypse to hit. In Season 2, their anger at Gabriel for trying to stop the second Armageddon is certainly part of what makes them so intent on finding the missing angel. In Christian texts, Michael does indeed play a huge role in the End of Days, so it's no wonder they want the world to crash and burn so badly. In the Book of Revelations, Michael is said to be the angel that will battle Satan himself and escort the faithful to Heaven. Michael is also mentioned in the Book of Daniel as the protector of the people of Israel, who will rise up to fight when the apocalypse comes.

Uriel

Despite not being mentioned in any canonical religious texts, Uriel (Gloria Obianyo) is frequently grouped with Gabriel, Raphael, and Michael as one of the four main Archangels. That is probably because of their extremely important roles in Christian and Jewish tradition, as well as in Apocrypha and other non-canonical texts. The most famous to feature Uriel as a central figure is the Book of Enoch, an ancient Hebrew text that describes the angel as one of the seven archangels that preside over the world. Throughout millennia, Uriel has been credited with rescuing baby John the Baptist from King Herod as well as with checking the houses marked with lamb's blood during the firstborn plague, in which God sent a curse to kill all the firstborn children of Egypt apart from those of his followers. Due to Uriel's name meaning "fire of God", many believe him to be the angel that escorted Adam and Eve out of Eden with a flaming sword, a role that Good Omens attributes to Aziraphale.

Metatron

The famous voice of God, the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) pops up a lot in Jewish literature, appearing both in the Talmud and in Kabbalistic texts. He's described in many different ways, from the angelic form of the prophet Enoch to a second divinity. In pop culture, however, he is most famous for his role of a mediator between God and humankind.

Saraqael

Yet another one of Heaven's higher-ups in Good Omens, Saraqael (Liz Carr) is another archangel mentioned in the Book of Enoch as one of the seven that watch over the Earth. They sit alongside Uriel, Raguel, Remiel, Gabriel, and Michael, and watch over those who sin in spirit.

Muriel

In Season 2 of Good Omens, Muriel (Quenlin Sepulveda) is a low-ranking angel with a bubbly personality that is sent to Earth to make sure that Aziraphale isn't hiding Gabriel in his bookshop. They are an angel with little to no mention in holy scriptures, appearing mostly in theological and occult texts. According to Gustav Davidson's A Dictionary of Angels, Muriel is the angel of the month of June and of the sign of Cancer. They can be invoked from the South to procure a magic carpet for their summoner. Very handy, Muriel!

Sandalphon

Last, but not least, there's Gabriel's right-hand angel from Season 1, Sandalphon (Paul Chahidi). Like the Metatron, to whom he is considered to be a spiritual brother, according to Davidson, he is mentioned in the Talmud and parts of the Kabbala, but also appears in some Christian works about the hierarchies of angels. He is said to be the angelic form of the prophet Elijah and to weave the prayers of humans into presents to God. Some even say he's responsible for the differentiating sexes in embryos. Though many texts agree that he rules over one of the seven levels of heaven, his dominion isn't specified. In popular culture, Sandalphon is seen as the patron angel of music, which probably explains his love for The Sound of Music in the show.