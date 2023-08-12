After four years of waiting, Season 2 of Good Omens has dropped on Prime Video. The first season of the show was an incredibly faithful adaptation of the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, with the story following an ensemble cast trying to track down the Antichrist and prevent the apocalypse. By the end of those first six episodes, the story was over, but they decided to come back for more. Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley’s (David Tennant) centuries-long love story still hadn’t reached its conclusion in Season 1, and so we get not one but two more seasons. But Season 1 already saw the story done with such justice that to come back for more simply feels unnecessary.

'Good Omens' Season 2 Revolves Around a Much Smaller World

According to Neil Gaiman, the events of Seasons 2 and 3 are based on an unpublished sequel manuscript he and Pratchett had, but is that enough to justify 12 more episodes? Not really. One of the most noticeable things that feels off about Season 2 is how much the world has shrunk. Season 1, and by extension the novel, followed a bunch of different characters across a few different timelines. It wasn’t just Aziraphale and Crowley (though they were always the most fun). We had Anathema’s (Adria Ajorna) own attempts to foil the apocalypse, Newt’s (Jack Whitehall) disastrous escapades, Adam (Sam Taylor Buck) and the Them were running their own Stephen King story in the woods, and the four horsemen were their own whole can of worms. All of this existed chaotically and wonderfully woven into the conflicts between heaven and hell.

But Season 2 sees this all stripped back. We see some familiar angels and devils. There are a few new humans in the form of Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service), who serve as interesting foils to the main pair, but ultimately Season 2 is a lot more empty. With fewer characters to handle the story ends up slowing down quite a bit, and the ground they manage to cover in six episodes is miniscule compared to what Season 1 achieved. Despite balancing so many characters, Season 1 never seemed to be leaving anyone behind. Everyone kept up with the pace, but Season 2 is so meandering at times that when we get to the cliffhanger ending, it’s like we walked alongside the show at its leisurely pace only for it to lead us smack dab into a brick wall.

'Good Omens' Season 2 Is a Disappointment

What Season 2 makes super clear is that Heaven and Hell are barely threats. They’re mid-level bureaucrats at best, but most are barely smarter than a fifth grader — and this lack of threat makes the stakes of Season 2 completely null and void. The anticlimax of Season 1 was hard-fought. The fact that nothing happened was a miracle; they successfully stopped the apocalypse, but the anticlimax in Season 2 doesn’t hit with the same sense of whimsy and relief. An army from hell can’t do anything but stand in the street. The angels show up to try and intimidate Aziraphale and Crowley and leave none the wiser each time. The lack of a dramatic fight or confrontation in Season 1 is a payoff for all the chaos that came before, but Season 2 was by and large so calm in comparison that a few angels and devils squabbling over a couple (and not even the couple we all came here for) feels empty. We keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, but instead what we get leaves us aching for a resolution. Season 1 managed to tell a complete story but left the door open enough for a return. Season 2 took the door off its hinges and tells you that if you want a complete story, you’d better come back for Season 3.

Perhaps the most disappointing thing is how quickly it all goes off the rails. Up until the sixth episode, the pace is slow and the plot meandering, but it's all consistent. By contrast, Episode 6 changes up so much but barely manages to tie up any loose ends of the season, if anything some of it seems contradictory. Aziraphale, despite spending centuries subtly moving against heaven, decides he can be the good guy who can reform it from the inside. We get the kiss we’ve been waiting for, but both Aziraphale and Crowley regret it. The archangel Michael (Jon Hamm), who was a main villain in Season 1, is given his happy ending in a matter of moments. He and Beelzebub (recast as Shelley Conn) get to reunite and go off to be in love together leaving the disaster of Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship in their wake. Things happen in the finale, technically, but they're so quiet and even somber that by the time the episode reaches its split-screen ending, it feels like a joke.

'Good Omens' Season 2 Does Have Some Good Moments

Season 2 isn’t entirely without its merits. The vibes have remained goofy and whimsical despite the many drastic changes. The expansion of Aziraphale and Crowley’s history is interesting and layered, and Season 2 seems to be delving even more into the idea that God (Frances McDormand) kind of sucks. In theory, Season 2 sounds perfect, a jaunt to explore everyone’s favorite characters more and indulge in a romantic dynamic that hadn’t been fully realized in the source material. The cast is still fantastic. The music is still great, including the “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” needle drop that had been sorely missed in Season 1. Aziraphale and Crowley are as fun to watch as ever, and Nina and Maggie have an interesting dynamic to watch unfold — but it all never manages to recapture the energy of Season 1, or the book that started it all.

The idea of a Season 2 for Good Omens sounded fun, but what we got could not live up to its predecessor and ultimately never managed to justify its own existence. The show getting a second season when the story was already concluded felt odd enough, but knowing the creators are aiming for a third feels egregious. The show had an uphill battle in showing us it had more to tell and by the end of Season 2, it’s hard to see what it wanted to say so badly that it had to come back. Aziraphale and Crowley are fan favorites, fantastically acted, and genuinely fun characters to watch, but if Season 2 proves anything it's that they can’t carry Good Omens on their backs alone. The world is so much smaller this time, less lively and exciting, and it makes the lack of a definitive ending all the more hollow. A story is often only as good as its ending, and Good Omens Season 2 doesn’t land right. Season 3 could be a chance for redemption, but Aziraphale and Crowley might’ve been better off if we just left them at the Ritz in Season 1.

