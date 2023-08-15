The Big Picture Good Omens Season 2 received a mixed response due to a plot that sidelined smaller characters and focused more on Aziraphale and Crowley's escapades.

Beelzebub and Gabriel's secret romance was a delightful twist, but it was too short-lived, leaving audiences wanting more exploration of their relationship.

The show should have spent more time in Hell, as it offers rich storytelling opportunities and showcases impressive production design that contrasts with the empty white-walled Heaven.

When Good Omens Season 2 hit Prime Video in late July, it was met with a mixed response from audiences and critics. Popular complaints revolved around a disjointed plot that put character work on the back foot, in favor of more time with Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley, getting up to their usual SNL-like escapades. While these adventures were fun, when the season concluded, it did leave the audience wanting a little more from the fantasy series’ smaller characters. Not only did Season 2 half the cast list of the first series, but a lot of the characters featured could’ve done with a little more attention.

One character who is filled with untapped potential (some of which would have been extremely timely to Good Omens 2 main theme of love) is Beelzebub, portrayed by Shelley Conn. Beelzebub is the leader of the forces of hell, the devilish equivalent of Jon Hamm’s Gabriel. The role was originally portrayed by Anna Maxwell Martin in Season 1 before Conn took over the role when filming commitments prevented Martin from reprising the iconic character when the show made its long-awaited return.

What Happened to Beelzebub in ‘Good Omens’ Season 2?

Tying into Good Omens Season 2’s ever-present theme of love, the Amazon series saw Beelzebub form a relationship with Jon Hamm’s archangel, Gabriel. The two worked together to prevent a second Armageddon – another war between Heaven and Hell, but in the process, they fell in love. It was a twist reserved for the series finale that tied in nicely to the sequel series’ rom-com storyline.

The love birds came up with a plan to sneak Gabriel out of heaven, using a “bigger on the inside” fly from hell to store the archangel and his memories. It was a plan that went off mostly without a hitch, though it did result in Gabriel walking naked through the streets of London without his memories and a devilish uprising of the dead as they threatened to break into Aziraphale’s bookshop in order to capture him… Maybe it wasn’t that flawless of a plan after all. However, at the end of the day, the couple was reunited and ran off together, looking romantically into each other’s eyes. Perhaps we’ll see more of them when Good Omens returns (hopefully) for a Season 3, sooner rather than later.

Beelzebub and Gabriel Are a Better Love Story Than Nina and Maggie

In a series full of will-they won’t-they romances, one particular romance takes center stage for a large portion of Good Omens Series 2’s six-episode run. Nina and Maggie, portrayed by Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service respectively, feature heavily in the show’s second outing after having smaller roles in the first series as different characters. While Aziraphale and Crowley distract themselves from their own hidden romance, they play Cupid, attempting to couple up shopkeepers Nina and Maggie. The two’s relationship takes up a large amount of run time, and while never ceasing to be entertaining, audiences have questioned that perhaps their extended screen time could have been used elsewhere.

The finale’s twist of Beelzebub and Gabriel’s secret romance was as lovely as it was short, with the couple teleporting away soon after the big reveal. While a third series feels like a certainty and more than likely will explore the unlikely couple’s romance, it does seem a shame that in a series filled with rom-com subplots, Beelzebub and Gabriel’s falls by the wayside. Their relationship feels far more connected to the show’s A plot - the battles between Heaven and Hell, than Nina and Maggie’s street-level romance, a subplot that felt incredibly disconnected from the rest of the narrative. A short montage of the lovers bonding and conducting secret meetings gave us just a taste of what further exploration of their forbidden love could offer. Alas, we can only hope that showrunner Neil Gaiman is prepared to delve deeper into it in Season 3.

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Should Have Spent More Time in Hell

A highlight across both seasons of Good Omens has been its impressive production design. With sharp contrasts to Heaven and contemporary Earth, Season 2 showed us more of Hell than ever before. Its dimly lit, crowded, office-like setting is surprisingly entertaining – in fact, it seems rich with possibilities for future series, maybe even a spin-off. While audiences have been treated to plenty of Gabriel and his heavenly antics across the course of the show, we sparsely got to see Beelzebub and her responsibilities in the underworld. Season 2, episode 4, “The Hitchhiker,” gave us the most in-depth look at hell yet, as a trio of Nazi Zombies made their way through its grungy hallways. It’s a location and tone that Neil Gaiman excels at, showcasing his love and talent for writing dark fairytales that border on nightmares.

If audiences were treated to seeing Beelzebub navigate her life as a prominent figure in the demonic location, her relationship with Gabriel would be significantly strengthened. Perhaps seeing the consequences of betrayals like hers would raise the stakes of their forbidden love. Either way, the more time that Good Omens spends in Hell, the better. It’s interesting, spooky, rich with lore, and offers a wealth of comedic scenarios that Gaiman would excel at writing. In contrast to the empty white-walled infrastructure of Heaven, Hell is a true masterclass of production design and hopefully, we’ll get to see some more of it in the future.

Good Omens Season 2 was surprisingly romantic. Often getting the balance wrong between the fantasy conflict of Heaven and Hell and the rom-com situational comedy of its main characters, the series neglected some of its more interesting characters. Beelzebub on her own is rich with storytelling opportunities and adding her secret relationship with Gabriel to the mix adds another layer to her character that Gaiman has hardly yet explored. Shelley Conn’s performance offers so much and gave us hints of the range that she can bring to the character. For now, we can only sit tight and hope that Gaiman delivers on delving deeper into Beelzebub and Gabriel’s forbidden love in the future.