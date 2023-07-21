Good Omens Season 2 is just a mere seven days away from premiering on Prime Video. So far, the streamer has been sharing a plethora of content, ranging from character posters, short clips from the upcoming season, and more. During the Good Omens panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime released a new video, this time offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the upcoming season.

The video begins with several cast members, including Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley), briefly teasing Season 2 and offering their thoughts on it. Director and showrunner Douglas Mackinnon shares that where Season 1 was focused on the end of the world, Season 2 is about "the beginning of everything else." Writer, showrunner, and co-author of the novel Neil Gaiman notes people's excitement and how hard he has worked to "tell them absolutely nothing."

On a slightly more serious note, Gaiman also heaped on the praise for Sheen and Tennant and how he feels lucky that they are the two who portray the angel and demon duo. Executive producer Rob Wilkins expresses similar sentiments towards Sheen and Tennant, leading into how Gaiman has further expanded the Good Omens world for Season 2. He speaks highly of the new season and Gaiman, saying that viewers will love what's coming and that Gaiman's fellow Good Omens author Terry Pratchett would be proud of Gaiman's work. Sheen and Tennant also noted Gaiman and Pratchett's ability to craft such a unique story that also feels familiar.

Further on, the video delves into how many Season 1 cast members returned for the new season. This time, though, several took on new characters, including Miranda Richardson (Madame Tracy to Shax), Nina Sosanya (Sister Mary Loquacious to Nina), Maggie Service (Sister Theresa Garrulous to Maggie), and Reece Shearsmith (Shakespeare to a new demon named Furfur). Along with character jumps, Season 2 makes a jump itself as, according to Gaiman, it is set three to four years following the Season 1 finale. Moreover, Season 2 will see Crowley and Azirphale facing even more terrifying challenges and lean much more into their relationship and history with each other.

Good Omens Continues to Thrive Because of the Fans

As the video wraps up, Sheen and Tennant talk a bit about how important Good Omens has become to fans. It has spawned countless pieces of art and fanfiction, with Tennant specifically pointing out the cosplay he has seen at conventions. He notes that it's always in twos, which he states is quite fitting as he only sees Crowley and Aziraphale existing in relation to each other in his mind. Sheen caps off the sentiment by saying he considers it a compliment and that he thinks Gaiman does as well.

Good Omens returns July 28 on Prime Video. On August 4, viewers will gain even more access to behind-the-scenes content including deleted scenes, bloopers, and more through Prime Video's X-Ray. Watch the new featurette below: