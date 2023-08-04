Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Good Omens Season 2.

After teasing us in trailers and posters for months, the mystery surrounding the iconic song "Everyday" by Buddy Holly in Good Omens has finally been solved. Originally intended for season 1 but later scrapped, the song makes its triumphant return in Good Omens Season 2, adding a delightful touch of mystery to the story while holding special meaning for long-time fans. To appreciate the significance of its role in the new season, let's explore its deep-rooted history within the show and how it ultimately found its way back into the series!

Why Was Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday’ Cut From Good Omens Season 1?

Long before the lyric "Every day, it's a-getting closer” started to appear in Good Omens Season 2 promo material to taunt fans about both the season's approaching premiere date and whatever mysterious conflict would be in store for the characters, the song was a serious contender to be the series' theme song. Back in 1991, when Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel was being considered for adaptation, "Everyday" by Buddy Holly was suggested by Pratchett as a recurring thread throughout the story, as Neil Gaiman revealed in 2019 in The Quite Nice and Fairly Accurate Good Omens Script Book. However, the series didn't materialize until decades later when Prime Video acquired the rights, prompting Gaiman to revisit the idea of using the tune to honor his friend. "In the scripts, Buddy Holly's song "Everyday" runs through the whole thing like a thread. It was something that Terry had suggested in 1991, and it was there in the edit," he said, in the Introduction to the script book.

Pratchett had envisioned “Everyday” as a song that would recur throughout the story, opening the show and also running over the end credits in different incarnations, reflecting where the characters were in the story. And so Good Omens composer, David Arnold, was tasked with creating six different versions of the song, none of which made it to the final cut. “There was a death metal version, a Shakespearean sonnet-y version, a Langley Schools Music Project kids’ choir version, a Carmina Burana version,” Arnold told SYFY. “So they do exist, and they’re quite funny. The death metal one is hilarious because it’s the sweetest song in the world and fitting that into a head-banging version was quite the challenge!”

Eventually, Arnold decided to create his own original theme and sustain it the way the Buddy Holly song would have, adapting it to the end of each episode. His idea was to end the first episode “the way Queen would have done it,” end the next episode with “an angry formal string quartet,” and so on. When Neil Gaiman heard Arnold's composition, he knew they had stumbled upon something special. The final touch came with the animated title designed by Peter Anderson and his studio, which Anderson describes as “a totally bonkers mishmash of all animation styles in a way where they feel as if they belong together." The stunning visuals went so well with Arnold's song that "Everyday" didn't really make any sense any longer, and so, reluctantly, they let it go.

At least, until Good Omens Season 2 rolled around.

What Is the Meaning of Buddy Holly’s "Everyday" in 'Good Omens' Season 2?

When Gaiman found out Good Omens was going to be renewed for a second season, he decided to honor his friend by including the song, albeit in a completely different way than they originally imagined. The song began appearing in trailers and posters, immediately capturing the attention of fans worldwide. What started as a fun and upbeat tune quickly took on a more ominous meaning, building anticipation for its significance and serving as a countdown to the season's premiere, which was inching closer every day. For months, speculation was all fans had, leading to endless theories about the song's sinister foreshadowing, but now that the show has aired, our biggest questions have been answered.

In the first episode of Season 2, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) finally find themselves enjoying the precious, peaceful existence they fought for in the previous season. However, their newfound harmony is abruptly disrupted when their former adversary, Gabriel (Jon Hamm), unexpectedly appears on the doorstep of Aziraphale's bookshop without his memories (or his clothes). Aziraphale, being Aziraphale, decides to help him and joins forces with Crowley to conceal his identity from Heaven and Hell, who are both on the hunt for him.

Throughout the season's six episodes, "Everyday" starts to manifest in several ways. Despite his memory loss, the song seemed to be etched in Gabriel/Jim’s mind, and the archangel is frequently heard humming the song in the library. Moreover, Aziraphale learns that the jukebox at The Resurrectionist pub in Edinburgh plays only one tune: Buddy Holly's "Everyday." Additionally, fans began to realize that the end credits for each episode feature a mix of the Good Omens theme and, you guessed it, "Everyday."

"Everyday" Is Significant to Gabriel and Beelzebub's Relationship

In the season finale, titled "Every Day," it is finally revealed in a flashback sequence that Gabriel and Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) began having secret meetings after Armageddon failed to kick off in Season 1, and through these meetings the two leaders fell in love. At one of their many meetings at The Resurrectionist pub, Gabriel miracled the jukebox to play "Everyday" repeatedly, simply because Beelzebub expressed a fondness for the tune. And even though Gabriel forgot almost everything else, the song remained ingrained in his mind, becoming a powerful symbol of their enduring love.

Deciding that they no longer wanted to fight each other, Gabriel told Heaven he wasn't going to participate in Armageddon Part 2 and was sentenced by Metatron (Derek Jacobi) to have his memory erased as part of his punishment. But before they could erase it, Gabriel removed his clothes, hid his memory in a fly Beelzebub's gifted him and headed to earth in the hopes of restoring his memory and returning to his love. When Gabriel’s mind is restored and their story is exposed to Heaven and Hell, Gabriel and Beelzebub abandon their posts and move to Alpha Centauri (at Crowley's suggestion), declaring to everyone that their love is more important than taking sides.

Although the song primarily played a role in Season 2's themes, "Everyday" was also used to foreshadow the eventual set-up for Season 3. In Episode 3, Gabriel's eyes suddenly turn purple, and Crowley hears him say: “There will come a tempest and darkness, and great storms. And the dead will leave their graves and walk the earth once more. And there will be great lamentations. Every day it’s getting closer.” When his eyes return to their normal color, his mind goes black once more, giving Crowley no further context on the warning. Knowing what we know now about Heaven's plan to bring forth the Second Coming, it's obvious this scene was an early nod to the plot of Season 3.

Beyond being a recurring clue for Season 2 and 3, the song became an anthem for the charming couple, similar to how "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square" became the love song for Crowley and Aziraphale. Its connection to Terry Pratchett's memory makes it even more meaningful for fans, as Gaiman and the Good Omens cast assured that Pratchett's ideas for the series, including the new season, are cherished and retained. "Everyday" is just one of the many subtle ways the show pays homage to the legendary co-author, keeping his spirit alive and celebrating his lasting contributions to literature and fans worldwide.

