This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.

Get ready for another celestial adventure as Good Omens Season 2 delves deeper into the enchanting friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), the meticulous angel and rare-book dealer, and Crowley (David Tennant), the devil-may-care demon. After successfully stopping the Apocalypse, our delightful duo settles down to enjoy life in London's Soho. But things get more interesting when the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up at Aziraphale's shop without any memory of himself. Now stuck with the job of babysitting Gabriel and protecting him from Heaven and Hell, Crowley and Aziraphale's lives take unexpected turns in this much-awaited second season.

The new season, set to premiere on July 28, 2023, promises a thrilling journey through time and various historical events, with Neil Gaiman, co-author of the original novel with Terry Pratchett, leading the way for six captivating episodes. Fans can hopefully look forward to another fun-filled and engaging story. But before you watch the new season, check out the cast and character guide for Good Omens Season 2 below to refresh yourself on the returning characters and get a preview of the new ones.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

Michael Sheen portrays Aziraphale, an angel residing on Earth who acts as a Heaven emissary. In the first season, he ends up collaborating with the demon Crowley to thwart the apocalypse and the arrival of the Antichrist. In Season 2, Aziraphale's life gets even weirder when the archangel Gabriel shows up at his rare book shop, setting off an intriguing mystery.

Sheen's extensive acting credits include three movies that received nominations for the Best Picture Academy Award: The Queen, directed by Stephen Frears, Frost/Nixon, directed by Ron Howard, and Midnight in Paris, directed by Woody Allen. He is also widely recognized for playing a vampire in The Twilight Saga films and a werewolf in the Underworld franchise, earning him fame among millions of viewers and proving his amazing range.

David Tennant as Crowley

David Tennant takes on the role of Crowley, a demon who serves as Hell's envoy currently dwelling on Earth, essentially making him Aziraphale's counterpart on the other side. He has been living on Earth since its inception, as he was the snake that tempted Eve in the Garden of Eden. But Crowley is an original thinker who doesn't always get along with management, which makes him demona-non-grata in Hell after the events of Season 1.

In his latest cinematic appearance, Tennant portrayed John Knox in Focus Features' Mary Queen of Scots, a historical drama adapted from John Guy's biography "Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart." The actor is probably best known for his iconic time as the Tenth Doctor in the modern Doctor Who series, as well as his stellar villainous turns in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Marvel's Jessica Jones.

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Jon Hamm portrays Gabriel, who is both Aziraphale's superior and overseer of all celestial forces from Heaven. This impeccably dressed Archangel is unwavering in his opinions and is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that Armageddon commences at the precise moment. In Season 2, Gabriel mysteriously arrives on Earth without his memory, providing the central mystery for the season, as well as plenty of comic relief.

Hamm's skillful depiction of the powerful advertising executive Don Draper in the critically acclaimed drama series Mad Men on AMC solidified his status as one of the industry's most gifted and adaptable actors. He has received numerous honors, including an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Quelin Sepulveda takes on the role of Muriel, an angel characterized by the actress as "innocent and inquisitive." For the past 6,000 years, Muriel has been stuck in a mundane office job that she desperately wants to escape from. In Season 2, Muriel comes to Earth and encounters Aziraphale and Crowley.

In addition to her upcoming appearance in Good Omens Season 2, Sepulveda is widely recognized for her performances in Havoc and her portrayal of Vicki in two episodes of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Maggie Service as Maggie

Maggie Service portrays a character named Maggie in Season 2 of Good Omens, which is a departure from her previous role as the satanic nun Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1. The show's creators reportedly were so impressed by Service's exceptional talent that they crafted a new prominent role specifically tailored for her this season. Beyond television, Service has had an illustrious theater career, having performed in various productions in prestigious venues like the West End and The National Theatre.

Nina Sosanya as Nina

Nina Sosanya portrays a new character called Nina, having appeared as Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1. In this new season, Nina is portrayed as a coffee shop owner, and her store is conveniently located near Aziraphale's in Soho. Nina Sosanya's filmography includes notable roles in films like Red Joan alongside Judi Dench, You, and Me & Him alongside Tennant.

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Shelley Conn assumes the role of Beelzebub in Good Omens Season 2, taking over from the original actress, Anna Maxwell Martin. While Beelzebub's specific actions in Season 2 remain undisclosed, they will likely bring nothing but mischief for Aziraphale and Crowley. Currently, Conn can be seen in the second season of Bridgerton on Netflix. Additionally, she has appeared in the second series of Liar for BBC/Sundance TV.

Miranda Richardson as Shax

Miranda Richardson portrays Shax, a fresh demon who assumes Crowley's position in Hell after his dismissal. Currently, there is limited information available about her character, but the intensity of her expression in a promotional image indicates that she is not one to be underestimated. Richardson is renowned for her iconic portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I, also known as Queenie, in the British television comedy Blackadder. She has also taken on notable supporting roles, such as Lady Mary Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow.

Gloria Obianyo as Uriel

Gloria Obianyo portrays the angel Uriel, who is an associate of Michael's. Uriel is characterized as being more composed than the other archangels, but she still displays her abilities by embodying the steady yet occasionally stern nature of an archangel. Uriel will probably join Michael and the other archangels in their quest to locate the missing Gabriel. Among her notable film and television credits, Obianyo has appeared in the feature High Life alongside Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche, as well as the box office hit Dune.

Liz Carr as Saraqael

Liz Carr takes on the role of Saraqael, an angel whose appearance in promotional photos suggests a connection with Michael and Uriel. It is assumed that Saraqael will join forces with Uriel and Michael in their search for Gabriel. Carr is most renowned for her portrayal of the formidable forensic examiner, Clarissa Mullery, in the BBC One series Silent Witness.

Doon Mackichan as Michael

Doon Mackichan takes on the character of Michael, an archangel known for her icy demeanor, calculated approach, and manipulative nature. She staunchly supports Heaven, no matter the sacrifices involved, and is expected to be a relentless pursuer of Gabriel in Good Omens Season 2. In addition to this role, Doon is famous for her performance as Cathy in five series of Two Doors Down and was part of the cast of Netflix's The Sea Beast.

The additional newcomers in the cast include Siân Phillips, known for I, Claudius, Tim Downie from Outlander, Pete Firman, featured in Peacock Season, Andi Osho, recognized for her work in Line of Duty, and Alex Norton, famous for The Count of Monte Cristo. Furthermore, Tennant's son, Ty Tennant, and his father-in-law, Peter Davison, will also have roles in Season 2. Ty’s character is named Ennon, while Davison, who is best known for playing the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who, will be portraying Alistair. Apart from their names, specific details about these characters have not been disclosed yet.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on July 28, 2023.