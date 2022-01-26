Amazon and the BBC have announced more cast members joining season two of Good Omens, the critically acclaimed TV adaptation of the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. According to Deadline, Benedict Cumberbatch will not be returning to the heavenly comedy as the voice of Satan, nor will Frances McDormand, who voiced God in the first season, but the cast will now be rounded out by new cast members Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton, along with returning faces Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith.

In Good Omens, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) team up to avoid an apocalyptic event that threatens to end life on Earth. Since Good Omens is a single novel, Amazon and the BBC’s adaptation was announced as a limited series, but due to the show's runaway success, Good Omens was suprisingly renewed for a second season last year, and is now shooting in Scotland.

It was confirmed when the series was renewed that both Sheen and Tennant would be back as leads of the series, which is excellent news, considering the amazing dynamic the duo has. Since then, we’ve also learned that Jon Hamm would also return as the Archangel Gabriel alongside Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael. In addition, newcomer angels include Uriel, played by Gloria Obianyo, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr, and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda.

Season Two of Good Omens will explore uncharted territories as the series creates storylines that were not present in the original novel. The series will have the opportunity to show fans how the world is moving on from its almost-apocalypse, and how Hell, Heaven, and Earth are dealing with the new status quo. The absence of both God and Satan, teased by Cumberbatch and McDormand not returning for Season Two, also indicates the upcoming season might keep things more grounded, which could be a welcoming change of pace. While Season One had the clear goal of preventing the Apocalypse, what makes the series so engaging is seeing how angels and demons can both enjoy the small pleasures of everyday life. Commenting on the new cast reveal, writer and co-showrunner Gaiman said:

“We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the Good Omens family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the Good Omens team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they’re giving us is a daily treat. I can’t wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too.”

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner of Good Omens, also added:

“We are happily working our way through filming Good Omens 2 in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is Good Omens and we can’t wait to share our stories with the world.”

Season one of Good Omens is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

