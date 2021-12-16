Hamm has been confirmed to be returning for the second season of the Prime Video series.

Jon Hamm has been confirmed to be returning as the Archangel Gabriel in Season 2 of the Prime Video series Good Omens, according to a statement made by Amazon Studios. The production is currently underway in Scotland.

Hamm’s Gabriel will be aided by the Archangel Michael, played by returning cat member Doon Mackichan. The two will be joined by newcomers Uriel, played by Gloria Obianyo, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr, and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda. The new season is set to explore storylines that go beyond the original Pratchett novel, with our favorite angel-devil duo getting thrown into another mystery after an unexpected messenger arrives.

Neil Gaiman, the creator and co-showrunner, commented on the announcement, stating:

“Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner, adds:

"I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more Good Omens as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role."

Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing co-author Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Good Omens 2 will premiere sometime in 2022 on Prime Video, with Season 1 currently available to stream. Check out the synopsis for the second season below:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

