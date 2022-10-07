New York Comic Con is in full swing this weekend and Collider's lead editor Maggie Lovitt was there to take in the panel for Neil Gaiman's hit series Good Omens. With Season 2 on the way to continue the battle against Armageddon, Gaiman and others were there to talk what's coming, including who'll be along for the ride. The panel announced the return of Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya in new roles, along with series newcomer Quelin Sepulveda.

Service previously appeared on the show as Sister Theresa Garrulous, while Sosanya was on board as Sister Mary Loquacious (later Mary Hodges), both of whom were part of the order responsible for misplacing the Antichrist. Both are now set to play the aptly named characters Maggie and Nina respectively. Little is known about either character, but Gaiman was rather talkative on Sepulveda's role. She'll play Muriel, another nice, well-meaning angel in Heaven who's practically chained to her desk. Working in the same office for around 6,000 years, she's growing tired of being a pencil-pusher who only files and reads things all day and wants to leave the business altogether. Sepulveda piled on, referring to her as both curious and quite gullible.

Season 2 will have "something going down in the up" as it treads new ground after the contents of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel, which the first season was based on. We're still lacking on details as to what that new ground could be, but it'll likely continue the same humorous tone as its first outing. Starring David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, the series followed their attempts to foil Armageddon and prevent the coming of the Antichrist in order to maintain the lives they've grown comfortable with in London. It garnered universal acclaim upon release and even earned three Emmy nominations and a BAFTA win for Best Sound.

Image via Prime Video

Sepulveda is still fairly new to the television scene with her only other appearance coming in a pair of episodes in Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth earlier this year. Aside from that, she's appeared in a pair of short films with her upcoming projects, including a role in the Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant-led Havoc next year. Service has played a number of parts over the years, though she notably shared the screen with Sheen again in the AMC miniseries Quiz in 2020. As for Sosanya, she was also a part of the ensemble cast for the star-studded Love Actually.

The trio join a mix of returning cast and newcomers including Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Season 2 wrapped filming in Scotland back in March and is slated for release in Summer of 2023. All episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

