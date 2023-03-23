The second season of Good Omens is turning into something of a family reunion for the Tennant family as two of the gang are joining star David Tennant in the fantasy show. The series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, was hugely popular upon its original release as it followed the representatives of Heaven and Hell as they tried to stop the arrival of the Antichrist.

Radio Times reports that Ty Tennant and Peter Davison have both been cast in the upcoming installment of the series, which sees David Tennant star as the demon Crowley, who works in (dis)harmony with Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale. Ty Tennant is the actor's son, while Davison is the father of Georgia Tennant, the actor's wife. Ty Tennant is reported to be playing a character called Ennon, while Davison will play a character called Alistair - nothing more has been released about their roles in the Amazon series as yet.

Where Have We Seen The New Additions Before?

Ty Tennant is best known for his role as the young Aegon II Targaryen in HBO's critically acclaimed House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off. He won praise from critics for his portrayal of the spoiled, hedonistic and depraved future king of Westeros, before being replaced by Tom Glynn-Carney following a time jump in the series that saw his character aged up.

Tennant Snr. and Davison have worked together before, of course. Both played the lead role in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who , of which Tennant is once again the star , with Davison playing the role from 1981 to 1984 originally. The two crossed paths on-screen in the episode "Time Crash", which aired in November 2007 and brought Davison's Fifth Doctor face to face with Tennant's Tenth Doctor. Tennant later hosted a documentary, included in a Doctor Who DVD special, which took a closer look at Davison's tenure as the Doctor. He once again reprised his role in "The Power of the Doctor", the episode in which Tennant returned to the role.

Miranda Richardson is also starring in a new role as Shacks, the demon who has replaced Crowley in his role, while Shelley Conn takes over Anna Maxwell Martin's role as Beelzebub for the second season. Previously, Gaiman said of the second season:

"In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. "We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them."

Season Two of Good Omens is set for release in summer 2023 on Prime Video. Check out the original trailer for Season One down below.