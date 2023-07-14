Prime Video has released a couple of new character posters to celebrate the upcoming release of the second season of Good Omens. The new images feature Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service), who have been a part of Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) journey in different roles. Both performers played characters that were a part of the cult responsible for ensuring the rise of the Antichrist. Since that mission failed, Sosanya and Service will make their return to the successful series in different roles, which are set to be very different from their previous ones.

It remains to be seen why these new characters share names with the performers who are supposed to bring them to life, but they already seem to be friendlier than their counterparts. After all, they're not actively working to make the end of humanity a reality, and they seem to be civilians who will cross paths with the peculiar duo that leads Good Omens. A new mystery is about to show up at Aziraphale's door, and he will need all the help he can get in order to solve it before another disaster takes place. He and Crowley are no longer a part of any organization, and they will forge their own path moving forward.

After the dangerous incidents from the previous season, Gabriel (Jon Hamm) suddenly appears at Aziraphale's door, completely naked and without a single memory related to who he is in his brain. One of the most powerful members of Heaven suddenly has nowhere else to go, and it will be up to Crowley and Aziraphale to find out exactly why. Even if they no longer work for anybody, the catastrophic duo knows that if such a powerful individual finds himself in danger, it can't mean anything good for Earth and its inhabitants. The clock is ticking, and the fate of the planet is in the hands of a demon and an angel once more.

The Unlikely Duo is Back

The unlikely friendship between Crowley and Aziraphale began when they found out that the Antichrist was about to be born. If the baby managed to grow up and acquire his full set of abilities, no one would be able to stop him, and humanity would be doomed. Both characters had to let go of the notions they had before meeting each other, realizing that none of their superiors knew what was best for the future of humankind. Thankfully, they ended up trying to influence the wrong boy, and the actual person with the power of the Antichrist turned out to be a good person, preventing the destruction of the planet.

You can check out the new character posters from the second season of Good Omens below, before the show returns to Prime Video on July 28:

