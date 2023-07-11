The return of Good Omens to Prime Video gets closer every day, and the studio is hard at work promoting the new episodes from the comedy featuring an unlikely pair of powerful beings working together. Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are back, with new adventures that will place them right in the middle of the conflict between Heaven and Hell. The unlikely pair has to find new horizons for themselves, given how none of them are part of an established team anymore. The heartwarming comedic tone that was established a couple of years ago will be back alongside the protagonists.

When Good Omens premiered on Prime Video in 2020, the characters of the series had a very clear purpose. A prophecy rooted in evil was about to be fulfilled, with the incarnation of everything that's wrong with the world coming to Earth in the form of an innocent baby. Crowley and Aziraphale had to work together to prevent the end of the world from taking place, even if it meant betraying the institutions they had worked for over thousands of years. However, due to a confusing delivery process at the demonic nuns' mansion, the protagonists ended up following the wrong baby.

Nevertheless, they were clever enough to stop the end of days from happening, only because they were lucky enough to discover that the actual incarnation of evil was raised as a mild-mannered boy in the middle of rural England. This time around, they've got a different kind of mystery in their hands, as Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has appeared seemingly out of nowhere, naked and with no memory of who he is. It will be up to the lovely demon and angel to find out why Aziraphale's former superior has showed up in such strange circumstances, as Prime Video's enchanting comedy comes back after more than three years.

What's Next for David Tennant?

After reprising his role as the mostly careless demon, Crowley, David Tennant will revisit what is perhaps the most iconic role of his career. Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th Anniversary with a couple of special episodes, and they will feature Tennant as the protagonist of the series once again. It remains to be seen why the Doctor regenerated back into the actor's face, but it has been confirmed that his return will be short-lived. After all, he has to make way for the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as his iteration of the character, allowing the legendary television show to enter a new era of its history.

