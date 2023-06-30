Few things are quite as relaxing as watching the ducks, especially after stopping the apocalypse. In just under a month, Prime Video's Good Omens returns with Season 2, set to premiere on July 28. While we count down the days, Prime Video released a new clip from the upcoming season, this time featuring everyone's favorite demon. And, yes — he's duck watching.

The latest clip features disgraced demon Crowley (David Tennant) as he spends some time in the park. Unfortunately for him, his solace doesn't last long, when Shax (Miranda Richardson), the new demon in charge of Hell, drops by with his bills, because even demons aren't exempt from life's responsibilities. Regardless of the nuisance, Crowley is more surprised that Shax is even checking up on him, considering he's a demon non grata. This leads him to question the point of anything, as he doesn't really have much to do now (not yet, anyway). Shax changes the course of the conversation, first noting how easy it is to terrorize humans when they manage to do a better job themselves. She gives some mundane updates about Hell, and, oh yeah. There's that whole thing going on in Heaven.

So What Is Going on in Heaven?

Though not directly mentioned in the clip, we already know what's up with the up-up. Well, mostly. And it has to do with Heaven's own archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm). In Season 2, Crowley and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) are faced with a puzzling mystery: Gabriel has arrived unexpectedly, with no memory of who he is or how he even got to Earth. According to an earlier clip, he did come bearing one major clue — a package he was meant to give Aziraphale. Which... he misplaced. Heaven is relatively unfazed by Gabriel's disappearance, but they seem to know much more than first meets the eye. Added with the new clip, it seems that Hell's interest has been piqued, too. Perhaps another celestial war is brewing?

Image via Prime Video

Along with the aforementioned cast, Good Omens Season 2 features a hefty ensemble. Also returning to the series is Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obinayo as Uriel, Maggie Service in a new role as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya in a new role as Nina. Richardson is also a returnee in a new role. New additions include Shelley Conn as Beelzebub, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, Ty Tennant as Ennon, and Peter Davison as Alistair, among others.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: