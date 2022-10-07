While David Tennant and Michael Sheen weren't present at the Good Omens Season 2 New York Comic Con panel this morning, they did appear in the con-exclusive clip that the cast shared with fans in the packed Empire Stage at the Javits Center. Though the clip won't be going up online anytime soon, Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance to report back from the panel.

The scene opens Nina's (Nina Sosanya) coffee shop Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death, as Mrs. Sandwich (Donna Preston) harangues her over her doomed love life. Nina is having none of it, but their conversation gets derailed by an unusual sight outside the coffee shop window. An angelic young woman, clad in an unusual all-white constable attire is marching down the street to Aziraphale's bookstore. This newcomer is, of course, Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) who is apparently a good angel like Aziraphale and not like the rest of the assholes we saw in heaven in Season 1. She arrives at Aziraphale's shop, much to his surprise and asks to come inside, assuring him that she was a totally normal, very human, constable.

Aziraphale pours her a cup of tea, which throws her for a loop. She can't quite comprehend that people drink tea, and she doesn't even know how to hold the cup at all, which creates a lot of humorous moments between the duo. But things get even more hilarious when Crowley storms in with a fake plant in a box, tutting about something that's gone wrong. After thoroughly interrogating the nervous new angel, Aziraphale and Crowley stow away into the backroom to discuss this situation.

Image via Prime Video

Though Sheen and Tennant were not in attendance, the panel was filled out with several delightful faces from Season 2's cast and crew. For the behind the camera crowd, Neil Gaiman, who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the series based on his and Terry Pratchett's novel, executive producer, showrunner, and director Douglas Mackinnon, and executive producer Rob Wilkins were all in attendance. NYCC also welcomed cast members Maggie Service, Sosanya, and Sepulveda. Service and Sosanya return from Season 1, albeit in new roles as characters named after themselves (Maggie and Nina). Miranda Richardson will also return from the first season in a new role.

While we still don't have an official release date for the second season, the panelists were able to reveal that we can expect it to hit Prime Video sometime in the summer of 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 1 of Good Omens down below.

